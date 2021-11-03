When your tech company is scaling-up, your legal strategy needs to keep pace. This is true all around the globe for companies of all sizes, whether going from small to medium or medium to large, in order to maintain a scalable, high-growth operation for years to come.

In this engaging live webinar, experienced Gowling WLG lawyers Paul Armitage, Roch Ripley, and Filza Tariq will share their legal tips and best practices on tech agreements and intellectual property matters when it comes to properly scaling your tech business and avoiding common legal pitfalls.

Topics include:

Localizing tech contracts and avoiding legal traps when licensing and distributing in foreign markets

Key terms in tech contracts that can take your agreements to the next level

IP strategies for scaling businesses, including international filing tips and portfolio management for trademarks and patents

