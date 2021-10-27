A podcast for REALTORS® on the go: In Your AREA was introduced in August 2018, offering a monthly, bite-sized episode, all about things REALTORS® want to know.

More about this month's episode: In this episode, Lisa Statt Foy, brings her wealth of legal knowledge to our discussion to help REALTORS® understand the potential pitfalls and best practices related to the use of images, trademarks, copyrighting, and more. With the explosion of digital marketing in real estate, this discussion is more important than ever.

