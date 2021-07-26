CIPO RELEASES ITS 2019-2020 ANNUAL REPORT

ARTICLE

The 2019-2020 Annual Report of the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) is now available.

In 2019−2020, CIPO received more applications for trademarks and industrial designs, but fewer applications for patents and copyrights, compared to the previous year.

Patents – 37,999 applications (down 3%);

Trademarks – 68,385 applications (up 8%);

Industrial designs – 7,408 applications (up 21%);

Copyright – 8,753 registrations (down 5%).

On Canada's first day as a member of the Madrid Protocol, Canada was designated in 96 international trademark applications, the highest single-day total for any member country. By March 31, 2020, Canada had been designated in over 15,527 international trademark applications filed through the Madrid System. As an Office of origin, CIPO received 453 applications for international registrations.

For more details on the Annual Report, read here.

