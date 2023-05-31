Trade secrets law is one of the fastest growing areas of IP litigation in the world. Courts, investors and financial institutions are recognizing the importance of such non-tangible property in the valuation of companies and potential losses. In this age of digital technology, remote working and ease of travel, how does one contain any breaches and put the "genie" or "genius of the secret" back in the bottle?

Join Gowling WLG's international panel of lawyers and Tim Londergan, CEO and founder of Tangibly, a world leader in trade secrets management solutions, for an informative seminar focusing on the enforcement of trade secrets protection.

The seminar includes:

A case scenario, which follows the actions of a trade secrets thief around the world and looks at the mechanisms of the international enforcement process.

An analysis of various real-life situations, where systems and processes, including artificial intelligence, can be adopted to identify trade secrets, manage information flow (including agreement clauses), monitor breaches and take action.

A Q&A session with the speakers.

Speakers

Naïm Antaki, Gowling WLG

Anita Nador, Gowling WLG

Huw Evans, Gowling WLG

Celine Bey, Gowling WLG

Ivy Liang, Gowling WLG

Michael Crichton, Gowling WLG

Tim Londergan, Tangibly

