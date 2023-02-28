John Manley appears on CTV's Power Play to discuss the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine in light of President Biden's visit to Kyiv and some calls for fighter jets to be supplied by the West.

John says one of the biggest issues for both sides is that they are running low on certain kinds of weaponry and are looking to be supplied by other countries. As well, there is no obvious off-ramp to ending the conflict in the short-term. From Canada's perspective, he says it's quite simple—"We are fully behind NATO. We need NATO as we never did before."

John's comments begin at 10:40 on ctvnews.ca.

