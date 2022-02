ARTICLE

On February 12, the Canadian Government launched a 30 day public consultation on proposed amendments to the Investment Canada Act's National Security Review of Investments Regulations (National Security Regulations). Pursuant to these amendments, foreign investors who plan to acquire non-controlling stakes in Canadian businesses would be able to pre-clear such investments on national security grounds by voluntarily making a notification filing before closing.

We provide the upside and the downside of these proposed amendments and key takeaways. Read more.

