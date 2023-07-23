Platformic, a San Francisco and Vancouver-based start up, launched a new platform to improve the back-end development experience for developers and enterprises. While the developer community has seen a wave of new tools used in front-end development, Platformic addresses the repetitive and time-consuming back-end processes. Its platform allows developers to focus on building API-driven applications, rather than the underlying infrastructure. Notably, it is designed to extend the capabilities of Fastify, a popular web framework already employed by enterprises, such as Walmart and American Express, and created by Matteo Collina, one of Platformic's co-founders.

Led by Decibel, Platformic secured $3.5 million in seed funding, with participation from Panache Ventures and several angel investors from the developer and open-source technology communities. With this funding, Platformic intends to grow the platform and its team. With CEO and co-founder, Luca Maraschi, based out of Vancouver, the start-up aims to eventually expand its presence in Canada.

Originally published 9 June 2023

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.