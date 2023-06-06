As last mentioned in both our February 2023 and March 2023 bulletins, SEDAR+ is expected to launch on June 13, 2023. While the deadline for onboarding filers needing access to the system on the first day it is operational has passed, issuers will still be permitted to onboard using a slightly different process post implementation. Issuers, such as investment funds that file reports of exempt distribution on an annual basis, will need to file the forms to use SEDAR+ well in advance of the filing deadlines. Our experience to date has shown that the completion and submission of the forms may take some time and it is important to ensure that your filings are not late as a result of an unexpected onboarding delay. If you need assistance with this process post June 13, please do not hesitate to contact us.

