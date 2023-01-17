In today's hybrid and borderless work, we have the flexibility to work, meet and collaborate from any location with an internet connection. This means that organizations, including law firms, need to adapt by providing flexible, secure, and smart meeting spaces that can seamlessly accommodate both in-person and virtual meetings — making it easy for clients to connect with their attorneys from anywhere.

Creating a modern infrastructure that meets the ever-changing needs of clients can lead to growth and competitive advantage. According to a recent legal trends report, 79% of legal consumers view the ability to meet with a lawyer remotely as a key deciding factor when choosing which firm to work with, and 58% prefer conducting their consultation through video call. When it comes to law professionals, 45% prefer meeting with clients virtually.

The shift from conventional conference rooms and in-person meetings to a more flexible, virtual approach creates an opportunity to redefine meeting capabilities that maximize space while incorporating integrated technology for an enhanced client and employee experience. This is where smart meeting rooms come into play.

What are smart meeting rooms?

Smart meeting rooms are a future-forward, end-to-end meeting solution that employs powerful integrated technology. It includes video conferencing, interactive whiteboards, and other enhancements for seamless collaboration and user experience for both in-person and virtual meetings.

For firms that are adapting to more efficient use of workspaces or reducing their real estate footprint as more employees work remotely, smart rooms enable the flexibility to configure meeting spaces based on operational, employee, and client needs.

It can also help firms enjoy many benefits. Let's look at some of them.

Enhanced collaboration and engagement

Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs) or whiteboards are a main component of smart meeting rooms. It enables firms with a hybrid workforce to benefit from sophisticated, yet easy-to-use collaborative tools that enable attorneys and clients to come together as if they were face-to-face.

These smart devices also engage users by enabling them to conveniently review documents, brainstorm strategies, securely share documents on cases, conduct visually captivating presentations, and more.

Easily gather data for future planning

It's easier to make informed decisions when you have access to the data you need. Smart meeting rooms include analytics tools that provide insight into room usage to support future planning.

Meeting room analytics tools also allow decision-makers to make more informed decisions about space utilization, which leads to more efficient use of resources. This creates an overall reduction in costs and a better return on investment.

Seamless connection and room management

Many business meetings are delayed by the failure of equipment or difficulties with its use. This problem is especially common with virtual meetings, where you're often juggling multiple users and operating systems. This is where smart meeting rooms can simplify meeting configurations and eliminate the need for complex and time-consuming setups.

Smart meeting rooms also allow users to schedule meetings effortlessly with an integrated booking system that enables employees to check room availability and book a space. The software integrates with leading applications and programs to make it easy to manage bookings and send invitations.

Prepare your firm for the future by meeting the needs of today

The law firm of tomorrow will be a client-centric, technology-enabled business that provides legal services in a way that is tailored to the needs of modern legal consumers. This new model will allow firms to meet the demands of clients while also increasing efficiency and productivity.

In today's hybrid and borderless work, having the right technology can help bring agility, flexibility and intelligence to every aspect of your business. That includes smarter ways of working as well as innovative meeting rooms that enhance client and employee experience.

Whether your firm is big or small, Ricoh can help with scalable meeting solutions tailored to your needs.

RICOH empowers digital workplaces by enabling individuals to work smarter. Through our portfolio of innovative technologies and services, we support organizations, law firms and corporate legal departments in their journey towards digital transformation and better business outcomes.

