ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

June 24, 2021 19:00 - 20:30

This program is designed to showcase Canadian investment opportunities to Japanese investors. The program consists of six virtual events to be held throughout 2021. Each event will focus on a region in Canada and the corresponding Supercluster from Canada's Innovation Superclusters Initiative. This program is co-hosted by the Japan Society, Invest in Canada, and JETRO Toronto.

In celebration of World Oceans Month, join us to learn about Atlantic Canada's ocean economy and related investment opportunities, including a presentation from Canada's Ocean Supercluster. The session will discuss trends in ocean technologies and their impact on adjacent industries. Attendees can expect to learn about the region and business opportunities and have a chance to connect with key leaders in the region.

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PDT

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EDT

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ADT

8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. NDT

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. JST (June 25)

Speakers: Robert Acorn, Associate Director of Research and Development, Sekisui Diagnostics Canada

Michael Beatie, President, Gas Infusion Systems/Ship Nature's Way

Don Bell, Partner, Torys

Joel Halse, Chief Executive Officer, East Coast Innovation

Kendra MacDonald, CEO, Ocean Supercluster

Sheamus MacDonald, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sedna Technologies

Marko Trivun, Senior Associate, Torys

Moderated by Daniel Dooks, Regional Director, Invest in Canada

Facilitated by Rebecca Skinner, Invest Services Advisor, Invest in Canada

Click here to register.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.