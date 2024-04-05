Canada:
CRA Exempts Bare Trusts From Reporting Requirements For 2023
05 April 2024
Dale & Lessmann LLP
On March 28, 2024, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has announced
that bare trusts are exempt from having to file a T3 Income Tax and
Information Return (including Schedule 15) for the 2023 tax year,
unless the CRA specifically requests these filings. This exemption
recognizes the unintended impact of the new reporting requirements
on Canadians. Bare trusts will not be required to submit these
forms unless directly requested by the CRA.
Key Points:
Exemption for Bare Trusts: Bare trusts are not
required to file T3 returns for 2023 unless the CRA makes a direct
request.
Filing Deadline: Trusts, other than bare
trusts, must file by April 2, 2024 (since March 30, 2024, falls on
a Saturday).
Further Guidance: The CRA will provide
additional guidance in the coming months.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
