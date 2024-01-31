Not sure of important 2023 tax year dates in Canada? No problem, our Tax team has put together a list of key dates to help you navigate Canada's 2023 tax season.
December 15, 2023
- Final personal tax instalment for 2023 if you are required to pay instalments
December 31, 2023
- Charitable gifts
- Political contributions
- Certain spousal and child support payments
- Deductible legal fees
- Interest on student loans
- Investment counsel fees, interest and other investment expenses
- Medical expenses
- Childcare expenses
- Moving expenses
- Union and professional membership dues
- RRSP contributions if you turned 71 in the year
January 30, 2024
- Interest on a low interest or non-interest bearing loan from your employer to reduce your taxable benefit
- Interest on intra-family loans
February 14, 2024
- Reimbursement of automobile expenses to your employer to reduce your taxable benefit if you use an employer-provided automobile
February 29, 2024
- Contribution to your own RRSP or spousal RRSP for the 2023 tax year
- Repayments under a Home Buyer's Plan or a Lifelong Learning Plan for the 2023 tax year
March 15, 2024
- U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner
April 15, 2024
- U.S. filing deadline for U.S. citizens
April 30, 2024
- Personal income tax filing deadline for individuals who do not earn self-employment income
- Tax balance due date for all individuals
- Underused Housing Tax declaration filing and payment deadline
June 17, 2024
- Personal income tax filing deadline for individuals (and their spouses) who earn self-employment income
- U.S. filing deadline for U.S. citizens living outside of the U.S.
- U.S. filing deadline for 8840 “Closer Connection Exception Statement for Aliens”
September 16, 2024
- U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner if extension filed
October 15, 2024
- Final U.S. filing deadline if extension filed
- U.S. FBAR filing deadline
