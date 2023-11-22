ARTICLE

The Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act") has since 2011 included mandatory disclosure rules ("MDRs") for certain aggressive tax planning arrangements, and has since 1989 included mandatory identification rules for tax certain shelters.

The technical notes released by the Department of Finance Canada (the "Department") on August 27, 2010, with the draft legislation for the then proposed MDRs included the following statements:

As stated in Budget 2010, the main objective of the proposed reporting regime is to identify to the Canada Revenue Agency certain types of potentially abusive tax avoidance transactions that are not currently subject to any specific information reporting requirements under the Income Tax Act. To preserve the fairness and the integrity of Canada's self-assessment system, the Canada Revenue Agency must be able to properly review tax benefits claimed by taxpayers in their income tax returns, including tax benefits claimed in respect of aggressive tax planning arrangements. On the other hand, a balance must be struck between the need to protect the integrity of the Canadian income tax system and a taxpayer's entitlement to plan their affairs in a manner that legally minimizes their tax liability.1

The 2021 Federal Budget announced a public consultation process on proposals to enhance and expand Canada's MDRs, and to address the Canada Revenue Agency's (the "CRA") concerns that the existing MDRs were not sufficiently robust to address the lack of timely, comprehensive and relevant information on aggressive tax planning arrangements. The proposed expansion of the MDRs was further informed by the recommendations of the Organization for Economic Development and Co-Operation's ("OECD") and Group of 20 member countries' ("G20") Base Erosion and Profit Shifting ("BEPS") project, and specifically the recommendation contained in the Mandatory Disclosure Rules, Action 12: 2015 Final Report published on October 5, 2015 (the "BEPs MDRs Final Report")2.

Canada has been an active participant in the BEPS project of the OECD and G20. The BEPs action plan was launched by the OECD in July, 2013, and included 15 key areas for identifying and curbing aggressive tax planning practices and modernizing the international tax system. The BEPs MDRs Final Report was one or a number of reports released by the OECD in October, 2015, as part of the BEPs action plan. The BEPs MDRs Final Report sets out recommendations for a modular framework for use by countries wishing to implement or amend MDRs in order to obtain early information on aggressive or abusive tax planning schemes and the users and promoters of those schemes. The BEPs MDRs Final Report also sets out recommendations for rules targeting international tax schemes, as well as for the development and implementation of more effective information exchange and co-operation between tax administrations.

Following the release of draft legislation and a public consultation process, enhancements to the existing MDRs in section 237.3 of the Act3 were enacted on June 22, 20234 (the "June 2023 MDRs Enhancements"). The Department had earlier in April, 2023, published explanatory notes on the enhancements to the MDRs (the "ENs")5. On July 5, 2023, the CRA published guidance on the enhancements to the MDRs on two webpages, which provide an overview of the MDRs6, and more detailed guidance on the MDRs7 (collectively, the "Guidance"). The CRA states in the Guidance that its approach to the application of the MDRs will develop over time based on its experience in dealing with specific factual circumstances.

Although intended to apply to aggressive tax planning arrangements, the first version of the proposed enhancements to the MDRs released in 2022 was sufficiently broad to apply to ordinary commercial and routine tax planning transactions which would not otherwise constitute aggressive tax planning. Following submissions by, among others, The Joint Committee on Taxation of the Canadian Bar Association and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, expressing concern about the breadth of the proposals, the Department added exceptions to the MDRs for certain specific ordinary commercial transactions. The ENs and Guidance, which do not have the force of law, contain further administrative clarification on the application of the enhancements, and examples of ordinary commercial and routine tax planning transactions which the CRA does not consider to be aggressive tax planning, and accordingly exempt from the MDRs. There is no general legislative exception though in the June 2023 MDRs Enhancements for ordinary commercial and routine tax planning transactions. Accordingly, it will be necessary to review the enhancements to the MDRs, the ENs, the Guidance and any future administrative guidance issued by the CRA to determine whether any particular ordinary commercial or routine tax planning transaction is subject to the MDRs. This article will discuss the MDRs in the context of ordinary commercial and routine tax planning transactions, and will conclude with a recent court challenge to the MDRs brought by the Federation of Law Societies of Canada.

