On August 4, 2023, the Department of Finance released a series of draft legislative proposals (August 4 Proposals) on a variety of previously announced tax measures. The August 4 Proposals can be found here and the related explanatory notes can be found here.

The August 4 Proposals include revised draft legislation in respect of the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Investment Tax Credit (CCUS Tax Credit), draft legislation in respect of the Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit (CTI Tax Credit) and draft legislation specifying the labour requirements (Labour Requirements) that must be satisfied to maximize these tax credits as well as the proposed Clean Hydrogen Tax Credit and Clean Electricity Tax Credit. The Clean Hydrogen Tax Credit and the Clean Electricity Tax Credit were announced in Budget 2023 but the August 4 Proposals do not include draft legislation in respect of these credits.

This article reviews the CCUS Tax Credit. Our review of the CTI Tax Credit can be found here and our review of the Labour Requirements can be found here.

All statutory references are to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (Tax Act) as amended by the August 4 Proposals.

Background

In Budget 2021, the Government announced that it intended to introduce an investment tax credit for investments in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects to come into effect in 2022. The Government initiated a 90-day consultation period with stakeholders on the design of the credit, including the rate. The Government made it clear that the credit would not be available for enhanced oil recovery projects, that there would be a recovery mechanism if the portion of carbon dioxide going to an ineligible use was more than 5% higher than set out in the initial project plans and that there would be a public knowledge sharing requirement applicable to CCUS projects that expect to have eligible expenses of at least $250 million over the life of the project.

Budget 2022 formally announced the CCUS Tax Credit, stating that it would be refundable and available to businesses incurring eligible expenses on or after January 1, 2022. Draft legislation was released on August 9, 2022.

Budget 2023 announced additional details in response to consultations with industry and included draft legislation with respect to the disclosure and knowledge sharing reporting requirements.

The August 4 Proposals include revised draft legislation to implement the CCUS Tax Credit which will be deemed to have come into force on January 1, 2022. We consider the main features of the proposals below.

Highlights

only taxable Canadian corporations can claim the CCUS Tax Credit

the credit is only available in respect of qualifying expenditures, including refurbishment expenditures, incurred for a qualified CCUS project

the Minister of Natural Resources (NR Can) must issue a project evaluation for the project

the project must plan to operate for at least 20 years

at least 10% of captured carbon must be expected to be stored or used in an eligible use

the amount of the credit in respect of some expenditures depends in part on the percentage of captured carbon expected to be stored or used in an eligible use; for other expenditures no credit is available unless the expenditure relates exclusively to an eligible use

the credit may be clawed back through a recovery tax based on a comparison between the actual percentage of captured carbon stored or used in an eligible use and the projected percentages

the comparison for recovery tax is generally made over four consecutive (approximately) 5-year "project periods"

the recovery tax is generally payable over 5 years

knowledge sharing requirement for large ($250 million) qualified CCUS projects

retention period for books and records necessary to verify information pertaining to the credit extended to 26 years after the last credit is claimed

Purpose

Consistent with the recent practice of the Department of Finance to include statements of purpose to assist in the interpretation of legislative schemes, the August 4 Proposals state that the purpose of the CCUS Tax Credit is "to encourage the investment of capital in the development and operation of carbon capture, transportation, utilization and storage capacity in Canada".

Qualifying Taxpayers

Only a "qualifying taxpayer" is entitled to claim the CCUS Tax Credit. A qualifying taxpayer is a taxable Canadian corporation. The August 4 Proposals include rules that apply to partnerships to enable partners that are taxable Canadian corporations to claim their share of the CCUS Tax Credit derived from qualified CCUS expenditures made by the partnership to acquire property in respect of qualified CCUS projects.

The definition of qualifying taxpayer reflects a policy choice to exclude, for example, individuals, tax-exempts and non-residents carrying on business through a branch in Canada from entitlement to the CCUS Tax Credit. The Explanatory Notes state that this choice was made in order to avoid having to create complex rules to prevent unintended planning opportunities.

Qualified CCUS Project

A qualifying taxpayer's CCUS Tax Credit is comprised of two components: the taxpayer's "cumulative CCUS development tax credit" and the taxpayer's "CCUS refurbishment tax credit". In order for an expenditure to be included in either component, it must be incurred for a "qualified CCUS project".

A "qualified CCUS project" is a "CCUS project" that meets certain conditions.

A "CCUS project" is a project intended to support a "CCUS process" by:

capturing carbon dioxide that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere or capturing carbon dioxide from the ambient air (such carbon dioxide is referred to a "captured carbon");

transporting captured carbon; or

storing or using captured carbon.

A "CCUS process" is the process of carbon capture, utilization and storage including the capture of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere, the capture of carbon dioxide from the ambient air and the storage or use of captured carbon. For the purpose of determining whether a process is a CCUS process, any technical guide published by NR Can is to apply conclusively with respect to engineering and scientific matters.

In order for a CCUS project to be a qualified CCUS project, the project must have a "project plan" that:

reflects a front-end engineering design study (or equivalent as determined by NR Can) for the project;

describes the quantity of captured carbon that the CCUS project is expected to support for storage or use in each calendar year over its "total CCUS project review period" allocated between "eligible use" (which includes storage of captured carbon in dedicated geological storage) and "ineligible use";

contains information required by NR Can; and

is filed with NR Can before the first day of commercial operations.

The total CCUS project review period of a CCUS project is approximately 20 years. Technically, a project's "total CCUS project review period" is the period that begins on the first day of commercial operations and ends on the last day of the "fourth project period". The end of the "first project period" of a CCUS project depends on the date on which commercial operations commence, or if the project has not yet commenced operations, the day on which, according to the most recent project plan, operations are expected to begin. If that day is before October 1, the first project period ends on December 31 of the calendar year that includes the fourth anniversary of that day so the first project period could be less than 5 years. If that day is after September 30, the first project period ends on December 31 of the calendar year that includes the fifth anniversary of that day in which case the first project period could extend for up to 5 years and three months. The second, third and fourth project periods end on the fifth anniversary of the end of the preceding project period.

The "projected eligible use percentage" of a project for a project period is the proportion, expressed as a percentage, that captured carbon that the project is expected to support for storage or use in an eligible use during the period is of captured carbon that the project is expected to support for storage or use in both eligible uses and ineligible uses during the period. The projected eligible use percentage for a project period is relevant in determining the CCUS Tax Credit relating to Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures and Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures described below.

NR Can may request that a taxpayer file a revised project plan before the first day of commercial operations of a project. A taxpayer must also file a revised project plan if there is a reduction of more than 5 percentage points in the quantity of captured carbon that the project is expected to support for storage or use in an eligible use for any project period. If a revised plan is not filed within 90 days, the taxpayer's projected eligible use percentage is deemed to be nil for the total CCUS project review period until the revised project plan is filed.

To be a "qualified CCUS project", a CCUS project must meet the following conditions:

based on the most recent project plan, it is expected to support carbon capture in Canada;

NR Can has issued an initial project evaluation in respect of the project;

based on the most recent project plan, its "projected eligible use percentage" is at least 10% during each of the following periods: (i) if the first project period begins after September of a calendar year, the period beginning on the first day of commercial operations and ending on December 31 of the following calendar year, and (ii) each calendar year of the project's total CCUS project review period other than a period that includes a year referred to in (i). Effectively, this requires that a CCUS project must plan to operate for at least 20 years in order to be eligible for the CCUS Tax Credit; and

it is not a project that is operated to service a unit for which the commissioning date was before April 8, 2022 and undertaken for the purpose of complying with emission standards under the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-fired Generation of Electricity Regulations.

Eligible and Ineligible Uses

An "eligible use" of captured carbon is storing it in "dedicated geological storage" or using it in producing concrete in Canada or the United States using a "qualified concrete storage process".

For geological storage, the relevant geological formation must be located in a "designated jurisdiction", must be capable of permanently storing captured carbon and cannot be a formation in which any captured carbon is used for enhanced oil recovery. The Minister of the Environment may designate a jurisdiction within Canada or the United States if it has sufficient environmental laws and enforcement governing the permanent storage of captured carbon. The August 4 Proposals deem Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia to have been designated for this purpose.

For concrete storage projects, at least 60% of the captured carbon that is injected into concrete must be expected to be mineralized and permanently stored in the concrete. The process must be evaluated against the ISO 14034:2016 standard "Environmental management – Environmental technology verification" (ISO 14034:2016) and validated by an accredited person.

An "ineligible use" of captured carbon is emitting it into the atmosphere (excluding incidental or insignificant emissions made in the ordinary course of operations), storing or using it for enhanced oil recovery, and any other storage or use that is not an eligible use.

Qualified CCUS Expenditures

The amount of a qualifying taxpayer's CCUS Tax Credit is based on the taxpayer's "qualified CCUS expenditure". Qualified CCUS expenditures incurred before the first day of commercial operations of a qualified CCUS project are taken into account in determining a taxpayer's cumulative CCUS development tax credit while those incurred after the first day of commercial operations and during the total CCUS project review period are taken into account in determining the taxpayer's CCUS refurbishment tax credit.

Unlike the CTI Tax Credit, the available for use rules do not apply in relation to CCUS projects. However, a special rule generally applies in the case of property imported into Canada to defer the date an expenditure is incurred and property acquired until the time it is imported.

Qualified CCUS expenditures are comprised of Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures, Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures, Qualified Carbon Storage Expenditures and Qualified Carbon Use Expenditures. Qualified CCUS expenditures are described in part by reference to new capital cost allowance Classes 57 and 58 in Schedule II to the regulations under the Tax Act.

Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures

Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures relate to the capital cost of property situated in Canada that is:

equipment (Eligible CCUS Equipment) that is not required for hydrogen production, natural gas processing or acid gas injection and that: is not oxygen production equipment and is used solely for capturing carbon dioxide directly from the ambient air or that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere, prepares or compresses captured carbon for transport, produces power and/or heat that solely supports a CCUS process, unless the equipment uses fossil fuels and emits carbon dioxide that is not subject to capture by a CCUS process, or collects, recovers, treats and/or recirculates water that solely supports a CCUS process;

monitoring and control equipment used solely to support Eligible CCUS Equipment;

a building or other structure all or substantially all of which is used, or to be used, for the installation or operation of Eligible CCUS Equipment or its monitoring and control equipment; or

property that is used solely to convert property into any of the foregoing or refurbish any of the foregoing.

In the case of property acquired before the first day of commercial operations of the project, NR Can must verify that the property meets the requirements to be included in computing Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures.

Certain property that is verified by NR Can and that produces power and/or heat or collects, recovers, treats and/or recirculates water but not solely in support of a CCUS process may qualify as "dual use equipment" such that an appropriate portion of the capital cost of the property can be taken into account in determining Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures.

The portion of the capital cost of eligible property that is included as a Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditure depends on the time of the expenditure (i.e., before commercial operations or the particular project period, as applicable) and the projected eligible use percentage for each project period that includes or begins after the time of the expenditure. In the case of expenditures made before commercial operations or in the first project period where 100% eligible use is projected for all project periods, the full amount of the relevant expenditures will be Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures.

Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures

The definition of Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditure is similar to the definition of Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditure but there is no provision for dual use equipment.

Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures relate to the capital cost of property situated in Canada that is:

equipment (Eligible Transportation Equipment) that is to be used solely for transportation of captured carbon;

monitoring and control equipment used solely to support Eligible Transportation Equipment;

a building or other structure all or substantially all of which is used, or to be used, for the installation or operation of Eligible Transportation Equipment or its monitoring and control equipment; or

property that is used solely to convert property into any of the foregoing or refurbish any of the foregoing.

In the case of property acquired before the first day of commercial operations of the project, NR Can must verify that the property meets the requirements to be included in computing Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures.

Like the definition of Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditure, the portion of the capital cost of eligible property that is included as a Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditure depends on the time of the expenditure (i.e., before commercial operations or the particular project period, as applicable) and the projected eligible use percentage for each project period that includes or begins after the time of the expenditure.

Qualified Carbon Storage Expenditures

A Qualified Carbon Storage Expenditure is the capital cost of property situated in Canada that is expected, based on the qualified CCUS project's most recent project plan before the time the expenditure is incurred, to support storage of captured carbon solely in dedicated geological storage.

The property must be:

equipment (Eligible Storage Equipment) that is to be used solely for storage of captured carbon in a geological formation (other than for enhanced oil recovery);

monitoring and control equipment used solely to support Eligible Storage Equipment;

a building or other structure all or substantially all of which is used, or to be used, for the installation or operation of Eligible Storage Equipment or its monitoring and control equipment; or

property that is used solely to convert property into any of the foregoing or refurbish any of the foregoing.

In the case of property acquired before the first day of commercial operations of the project, NR Can must verify that the property meets the requirements to be included in computing Qualified Carbon Storage Expenditures.

Eligible Storage Equipment must be used solely for storage of captured carbon. There is no ability to prorate between eligible and ineligible uses.

Qualified Carbon Use Expenditures

A Qualified Carbon Use Expenditure is the capital cost of property situated in Canada that is expected, based on the qualified CCUS project's most recent project plan before the time the expenditure is incurred, to support storage or use of captured carbon in producing concrete in Canada or the United States using a qualified concrete storage process.

The property must be:

equipment (Eligible Industrial Production Equipment) to be used solely for using carbon dioxide in industrial production;

monitoring and control equipment used solely to support Eligible Industrial Production Equipment;

a building or other structure all or substantially all of which is used, or to be used, for the installation or operation of Eligible Industrial Production Equipment or its monitoring and control equipment; or

property that is used solely to convert property into any of the foregoing or refurbish any of the foregoing.

In the case of property acquired before the first day of commercial operations of the project, NR Can must verify that the property meets the requirements to be included in computing Qualified Carbon Use Expenditures.

Eligible Industrial Production Equipment must be used solely for using carbon dioxide in industrial production. There is no ability to prorate between eligible and ineligible uses.

Special Rules Applicable to Determining Capital Cost and Amount of Qualified CCUS Expenditures

The capital cost of Class 57 or 58 property is determined without reference to subsections 13(7.1) and (7.4) (allowing CCUS Tax Credits to be disregarded in computing capital cost) but is reduced by the amount of any "non-government assistance" (as defined in subsection 127(9)) that, at the time of the filing of the taxpayer's tax return, the taxpayer has received, is entitled to receive or can reasonably be expected to receive in respect of the property. If, in a particular taxation year, the taxpayer repays (or has not received and can no longer reasonably be expected to receive) non-government assistance that reduced the capital cost of property, the amount repaid (or no longer expected to be received) is deemed to be added to the cost to the taxpayer of a property acquired in the particular year for the purpose of determining the taxpayer's CCUS Tax Credit for the year.

The amount of a qualified CCUS expenditure of a taxpayer does not include:

the amount of any expenditure incurred before 2022 or after 2040;

the amount of any expenditure incurred to acquire property that was used for any purpose by any person or partnership before it was acquired by the taxpayer (i.e., the CCUS Tax Credit is only available in respect of new property);

the amount of any expenditure for which a CCUS Tax Credit was previously deducted by any person or for which a CTI Tax Credit is claimed;

the amount of any expenditure incurred for a "preliminary CCUS work activity" which are activities that are preliminary to the acquisition, construction, fabrication or installation of Class 57 or Class 58 property in respect of a CCUS project. Examples of such activities are obtaining permits or regulatory approvals, performing design or engineering work including front-end engineering design studies (or equivalent studies as determined by NR Can), conducting feasibility studies or pre-feasibility studies (or equivalent studies as determined by NR Can), conducting environmental assessments, and clearing or excavating land;

any amount added to the cost of a property under section 21 (which allows a taxpayer to capitalize certain interest payable on money borrowed to acquire depreciable property or on the unpaid balance of the purchase price of depreciable property);

the amount of any expenditure to acquire a property that the taxpayer disposes of (except where the taxpayer and the purchaser make the election under Part XII.7 discussed below) or exports from Canada in the same taxation year as the taxpayer acquired the property;

the amount of any expenditure that is unpaid on the day that is 180 days after the end of the taxation year in which the expenditure is otherwise incurred, provided that the expenditure will be deemed to be incurred at the time it is paid (effectively denying the CCUS Tax Credit in respect of such an unpaid amount until it is paid); or

the amount of an expenditure incurred for a service rendered by a non-arm's length person is limited to the lesser of the amount of the expenditure otherwise incurred by the taxpayer and, simplified, the cost to the supplier of rendering the particular service.

Calculation of the Credit Amount

A taxpayer's CCUS Tax Credit for a taxation year is composed of two amounts:

the amount by which the taxpayer's "cumulative CCUS development tax credit" exceeds the taxpayer's cumulative CCUS development tax credit for the immediately preceding taxation year; and

the amount of the taxpayer's CCUS refurbishment tax credit for the year.

A taxpayer's cumulative CCUS development tax credit for a particular taxation year is the amount of the taxpayer's qualified CCUS expenditures (i.e., Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures, Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures, Qualified Carbon Storage Expenditures and Qualified Carbon Use Expenditures) incurred prior to the first day of commercial operations of the CCUS project, whether in the year or in a prior year, multiplied by the applicable "specified percentage". The August 4 Proposals contemplate that a taxpayer maintains a single cumulative CCUS development tax credit account for all qualified CCUS projects rather than separate project-specific accounts.

The applicable specified percentage depends on the type of expenditure incurred and when it is incurred. Between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2030, the specified percentages are as follows:

60% for Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures incurred to capture carbon from the ambient air;

50% for Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures related to projects to capture carbon otherwise from the ambient air; and

5% for Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures, Qualified Carbon Storage Expenditures and Qualified Carbon Use Expenditures.

For the period from January 1, 2031 to December 31, 2040, the specified percentages are one-half of those described above. No credit is available for expenditures incurred after December 31, 2040.

A taxpayer's CCUS refurbishment tax credit for a taxation year captures qualified CCUS expenditures incurred after the first day of commercial operations and in the total CCUS project review period. It is the total of all qualified CCUS expenditures incurred in the year and during the total CCUS project review period multiplied by the applicable specified percentage. However, the total qualified CCUS expenditures eligible for the refurbishment tax credit are capped at 10% of the total qualified CCUS expenditures incurred by the taxpayer before the first day of commercial operations.

As discussed in our blog on the Labour Requirements here, if the taxpayer does not elect to satisfy the Labour Requirements, the applicable specified percentage will be reduced by 10%.

Claiming the CCUS Tax Credit

To claim a CCUS Tax Credit for a taxation year, a qualifying taxpayer must file a prescribed form on or before the date its tax return is due for the year. Unlike the CTI Tax Credit, the August 4 Proposals do not require the prescribed form to be filed with the taxpayer's income tax return for the year. If the prescribed form is not filed within one year of the filing due date for the taxation year, no CCUS Tax Credit will be available for that year. The August 4 Proposals expressly provide that the Minister does not have the discretion under subsection 220(2.1) to waive the requirement.

If the qualifying taxpayer files the prescribed form as required, the taxpayer is deemed to have paid on its balance-due day for the year on account of its tax payable under Part I of the Tax Act for the year an amount equal to the taxpayer's CCUS Tax Credit. To the extent that the CCUS Tax Credit and any other refundable credits and instalment payments exceed the taxpayer's tax otherwise payable under Part I for the year, the taxpayer is entitled to a refund.

For certain provisions of the Tax Act that apply in relation to an amount deducted in computing tax payable (the CCUS Tax Credit, paragraph 12(1)(t), subsection 13(7.1), the description of I in the definition undepreciated capital cost in subsection 13(21), subsections 53(2) and 96(2.1), section 127.45 (relating to the CTI Tax Credit) and Part XII.7), an amount equal to the taxpayer's CCUS Tax Credit is deemed to have been deducted from the taxpayer's tax otherwise payable under Part I of the Tax Act.

A CCUS Tax Credit claimed by the taxpayer in a taxation year in respect of the acquisition of a clean technology property in the taxation year will normally reduce the capital cost of the property in the following taxation year under paragraph 13(7.1)(e). However, if the property is disposed of before the CCUS Tax Credit is claimed, the "undepreciated capital cost" (UCC) of the class in which the property was included will be reduced by the amount of the CCUS Tax Credit for subsequent taxation years.

Partnerships

Only taxable Canadian corporations may claim the CCUS Tax Credit.

However, the CCUS Tax Credit may be claimed by a partner of a partnership in respect of qualified CCUS expenditures made by the partnership to acquire property in respect of qualified CCUS projects if the partner is a taxable Canadian corporation.

In general, where a CCUS Tax Credit would be determined in respect of a partnership if the partnership were a taxable Canadian corporation (i.e., because the partnership made a qualified CCUS expenditure in respect of a qualified CCUS project) the portion of the amount of the CCUS Tax Credit that can reasonably be considered to be a partner's share of the credit is added in computing the partner's CCUS Tax Credit at the end of the particular year if the partner is a taxable Canadian corporation. The amount so added will reduce the adjusted cost base of the partnership interest to the partner.

A new anti-avoidance addresses the allocation of the CCUS Tax Credit (and CTI Tax Credit) by a partnership. It provides that, where a partner's share of the CCUS Tax Credit (or CTI Tax Credit) is not reasonable in the circumstances having regard to the capital invested in or work performed for the partnership by the partners or such other factors as may be relevant, that share shall, notwithstanding any agreement, be deemed to be the amount that is reasonable in the circumstances.

It is not clear that the capital cost of property acquired by the partnership is reduced by CCUS Tax Credits claimed by the partners. In particular, subsection 127(12), which is intended to achieve the former reduction under subsection 13(7.1) for investment tax credits, is not made applicable to the CCUS Tax Credit.

Limited Partnerships

Subsections 127(8.1) to (8.5) apply to determine the amount of investment tax credits generated by expenditures of a limited partnership to be allocated to the partners. These rules are to apply to the determination of the amount of a CCUS Tax Credit of a taxpayer who is a member of a limited partnership with such modifications as the circumstances require.

In brief, under these rules, the amount of the CCUS Tax Credit that may be allocated to a particular limited partner is limited to the lesser of (i) the amount of the CCUS Tax Credit considered to arise because of the expenditure of the limited partner's "expenditure base" (as defined in subsection 127(8.2)), and (ii) the limited partner's "at-risk amount" (as determined under subsection 96(2.2)) at the end of the particular fiscal period. A limited partner's "expenditure base" is the lesser of two amounts. The first amount reflects amounts invested in the partnership by the limited partner. The second amount is a proportion of the lesser of two amounts: (i) the qualified CCUS expenditures incurred by the partnership during the fiscal period, and (ii) the total amounts invested in the partnership by all limited partners. The relevant proportion is the proportion that amounts invested in the partnership by the particular limited partner is of the total amounts invested in the partnership by all limited partners. To the extent that CCUS Tax Credits can't be allocated to limited partners as a result of such limitations, they may generally be allocated to the general partner. The rules are complex and the foregoing is a high level summary only. A key take away is that the cost of clean technology property financed with money borrowed by the limited partnership will generally not generate additional CCUS Tax Credits for limited partners.

Tax Shelters and Tax Shelter Investments

If any property used in a qualified CCUS project, or any interest in a person or partnership with a direct or indirect interest in any property used in the qualified CCUS project, is a "tax shelter investment" for the purpose of section 143.2, the CCUS Tax Credit is denied in respect the project. This can be contrasted with the analogous rule in the context of the CTI Tax Credit which would deny the CTI Tax Credit in respect of a particular property if the property were a tax shelter investment but would not deny the CTI Tax Credit in respect of otherwise eligible properties in the project.

Note that all investments that are "tax shelters" as defined in section 237.1 are included within the definition of "tax shelter investment".

Recovery Tax

As described above, the amount of a taxpayer's eligible expenditure included in Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures or Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures takes into account the projected eligible use percentage for each project period that includes or begins after the time of the expenditure. In the simplest case, where expenditures are made before commercial operations or in the first project period and 100% eligible use is projected for all project periods, the full amount of the relevant expenditures will be Qualified Carbon Capture Expenditures or Qualified Carbon Transportation Expenditures.

The August 4 Proposals will add Part XII.7 to the Tax Act to provide a tax to recover some or all of the CCUS Tax Credit in certain circumstances where the "actual eligible use percentage" is less than the projected eligible use percentage. "Actual eligible use percentage" is the proportion, expressed as a percentage, that (i) the quantity of captured carbon that the CCUS project supported for storage or use in eligible uses during the period, is of (ii) the total quantity of captured carbon that the CCUS project supported for storage or use in both eligible uses and ineligible uses during the period. Actual eligible use percentage could be less than projected eligible use percentage for example where a taxpayer that projected 100% eligible use begins to use some of the captured carbon in enhanced oil recovery.

As discussed below, in general terms, once a CCUS project begins commercial operations, an annual report (Eligible Use Report) for must be filed a taxpayer who deducted a CCUS Tax Credit in respect of the project stating (i) the actual amount of carbon captured during the calendar year for storage or use in eligible uses; and (ii) the total quantity of captured carbon during that calendar year that supported storage or use in both eligible uses and ineligible uses. Until all required returns for calendar years in a project period are filed, the actual eligible use percentage for the project period in respect of the CCUS project is deemed to be nil.

The recovery tax rules are complex and only a high level summary is provided below. Special rules apply to partners of a partnership where expenditures of the partnership gave rise to CCUS Tax Credits of one or more partners.

In general, Part XII.7 provides for a tax (Recovery Tax) in 5 situations:

If, in the taxation year that the qualified CCUS project begins commercial operations, or in any preceding year, the taxpayer's "cumulative CCUS development tax credit" at the end of the particular year is less than the taxpayer's "cumulative CCUS development tax credit" at the end of the year immediately before the particular year, a tax is payable under Part XII.7 equal to the difference. It is expected that this would arise if, after expenditures have been incurred but before commercial operation begins, the taxpayer's project plan were revised to incorporate a lower projected eligible use percentage.

At the end of each of the four project periods that comprise a qualified CCUS project's total CCUS project review period, the projected eligible use percentage of the qualified CCUS project for the relevant project period must be compared with the actual eligible use percentage for the project period. If the projected eligible use percentage for the project period exceeds the actual eligible use percentage for the project period by more than 5%, each taxpayer that deducted a CCUS Tax Credit in respect of the CCUS project must pay a tax for the taxation year that includes the last day of the project period under Part XII.7 (Development Credits Recovery Amount) equal to the amount by which the taxpayer's cumulative CCUS development tax credit for the taxation year that included the first day of commercial operations exceeds the amount (Development Credits Recalculated Amount) that would have been the taxpayer's cumulative CCUS development tax credit for that taxation year if the actual eligible use percentage for the particular project period had been used to calculate that amount instead of the projected eligible use percentage for the particular project period.

As described above, a taxpayer's CCUS refurbishment tax credit for a taxation year captures qualified CCUS expenditures incurred after the first day of commercial operations and in the total CCUS project review period. If the projected eligible use percentage for a project period of a qualified CCUS project exceeds the actual eligible use percentage for the project period by more than 5%, an analogous calculation to that described above in relation to the cumulative CCUS development tax credit is made to determine the amount of the applicable difference in the taxpayer's CCUS refurbishment tax credit (Refurbishment Credits Recalculated Amount) and applicable amount of Part XII.7 tax (Refurbishment Credits Recovery Amount) for each taxpayer that deducted a CCUS tax credit in respect of the CCUS project.

In order for a CCUS project to be a qualified CCUS project, its projected eligible use percentage must generally be at least 10% throughout its total CCUS project review period. If the actual eligible use percentage of the CCUS project falls below 10% for a calendar year (subject to a special rule applicable to a project that begins commercial operations after September in a calendar year) included in the CCUS project's total CCUS project review period, the actual eligible use percentage for the project period that includes such calendar year (Trigger Period) and for each subsequent project period is deemed to be nil. For the purposes of calculating the Development Credits Recovery Amount and Refurbishment Credits Recovery Amount, the Development Credits Recalculated Amount and Refurbishment Credits Recalculated Amount are determined as if the projected eligible use percentage were nil for the Trigger Period and each subsequent project period. Thus, if the actual eligible use percentage of the CCUS project were to fall below 10% in the first project period, 100% of the taxpayer's CCUS Tax Credits claimed in respect of the project would be repayable as Recovery Tax.

Tax under Part XII.7 may also be payable if the taxpayer disposes of or exports from Canada property the acquisition of which gave rise to, or which would otherwise have given rise to, a CCUS development tax credit or CCUS refurbishment tax credit. See below under the heading "Disposition or Export of Property".

A discretionary relieving rule may apply if the actual eligible use percentage for a qualified CCUS project during a project period is significantly reduced due to extraordinary circumstances, for bona fide reasons outside the control of the taxpayer and of each person or partnership that does not deal at arm's length with the taxpayer. The taxpayer must apply for relief in writing to the Minister of National Revenue on or before the taxpayer's filing-due date for the year and relief may be granted if the Minister is satisfied that the taxpayer has taken all reasonable steps to attempt to rectify the extraordinary circumstances, and that it is appropriate to grant relief, having regard to all the circumstances. If granted, no Development Credits Recovery Amount or Refurbishment Credits Recovery Amount will be payable by the taxpayer in respect of the project period if the extraordinary circumstances apply to all or substantially all of the project period or, if that threshold is not met, the portion of the project period during which the project is affected by extraordinary circumstances is disregarded for the purpose of calculating the actual eligible use percentage for the project period.

A relieving rule also applies in the case of a project that is shut down for all or part of a relevant project period. If the project is inoperative for all or substantially all of the period, no Development Credits Recovery Amount or Refurbishment Credits Recovery Amount is payable by the taxpayer in respect of that project period. Otherwise, for the purpose of calculating the actual eligible use percentage for the project period, the portion of the project period during which the project is inoperative is disregarded.

Disposition or Export of Property

If a taxpayer disposes of or exports from Canada, in a particular taxation year, a property for which the taxpayer's qualified CCUS expenditure resulted in the determination of a cumulative CCUS development tax credit for a previous taxation year or would otherwise have resulted in a cumulative CCUS development tax credit for the particular taxation year, the relevant credit may be denied or recovered:

If the disposition or export occurs before the total CCUS project review period (i.e., before the first day of commercial operations) the taxpayer's expenditure in respect of the property is deemed not to be a qualified CCUS expenditure for the purpose of determining the taxpayer's cumulative CCUS development tax credit for the particular year and any subsequent taxation years. If the disposition or export occurs in the same year that the expenditure is made, the expenditure will not be taken into account in computing the taxpayer's cumulative CCUS development tax credit for the particular year. If the expenditure was incurred in a prior year, the taxpayer's cumulative CCUS development tax credit for the current year will be reduced which may result in the balance being less than that at the end of the preceding year giving rise to Part XII.7 tax equal to the excess.

If the disposition or export occurs during the total CCUS project review period and the proceeds of disposition, in the case of an arm's length disposition, or fair market value of the property, in the case of an export or non-arm's length disposition, equal or exceed the capital cost of the property, the tax payable under Part XII.7 will be equal to the original CCUS Tax Credit in respect of the property. In any other case, the tax will be a prorated portion of the original CCUS Tax Credit. In each case, the tax payable is reduced by any Development Credits Recovery Amount in respect of the property.

If, during the total project review period of a CCUS project, a taxpayer disposes of or exports property for which the taxpayer's qualified CCUS expenditure was included in computing the taxpayer's CCUS refurbishment tax credit, an analogous calculation of tax payable under Part XII.7 is made except that the original CCUS Tax Credit is determined using the relevant specified percentage.

Where a qualifying taxpayer (vendor) disposes of all or substantially all of its property that is part of a qualified CCUS project to another taxable Canadian corporation (purchaser), the vendor and purchaser may jointly elect in prescribed form to have subsection 211.92(11) apply. If such election is made, the taxes described above applicable to a disposition do not apply. Instead, the purchaser effectively steps into the shoes of the vendor:

the purchaser is deemed to have made the qualifying expenditures of the vendor at the times incurred by the vendor;

the provisions of the Tax Act that applied to the vendor in respect of the property that are relevant to the application of the Tax Act in respect of the property after that time are deemed to have applied to the purchaser and, for greater certainty, the purchaser is deemed to have claimed the CCUS Tax Credits that could have been claimed by the vendor, before that time, in respect of the CCUS project;

claimed by the vendor, before that time, in respect of the CCUS project; any project plans that were prepared or filed by the vendor in respect of the CCUS project before that time are deemed to have been filed by the purchaser; and

the purchaser is or will be liable for amounts in respect of the property for which the vendor would be liable under Part XII.7 in respect of actions, transactions or events that occur after that time as if the vendor had undertaken them or otherwise participated in them.

The election can be made whether or not vendor and purchaser deal at arm's length. However, it does not appear that the election would apply if the vendor or purchaser were a partnership even if all of the members of which were taxable Canadian corporations.

Payment and Collection of Recovery Tax

Section 225.1 generally establishes the time at which the CRA may begin collection action for amounts assessed under the Tax Act.

Section 225.1 will be amended to provide that the CRA can start collection proceedings to recover 1/5 of the Recovery Tax for a taxation year one year after the notice of assessment is sent and an additional 1/5 of the Recovery Tax in each of the four years thereafter. Effectively, the Recovery Tax can be paid over 5 years following the date that the notice of assessment is sent.

However, for the purpose of computing interest on the Recovery Tax, the balance-due day in respect of a recovery taxation year is deemed to be the balance due day of the taxation year for which the related CCUS Tax Credit was claimed, creating a liability for interest computed from the taxation year for which the CCUS Tax Credit was claimed.

Disclosure and Knowledge Sharing Reporting Requirements

Eligible Use Reports

The annual Eligible Use Report is described above. It must be made in prescribed form and included with the taxpayer's tax return. As noted, until all required returns for calendar years in a project period are filed, the actual eligible use percentage for the project period in respect of the CCUS project is deemed to be nil for the purpose of computing the Recovery Tax.

Knowledge Sharing Reports

Knowledge sharing reports are required in respect of large CCUS projects.

A "knowledge sharing CCUS project" is a qualified CCUS project that either is expected to incur qualified CCUS expenditures of $250 million or more based on the most recent project evaluation issued by NR Can or has actually incurred $250 million or more of qualified CCUS expenditures before the first day of commercial operations.

A taxpayer is a "knowledge sharing taxpayer" if the taxpayer claimed a CCUS tax credit for a taxation year ending before the first day of commercial operations of a knowledge sharing CCUS project.

All knowledge sharing taxpayers must submit to NR Can "knowledge sharing reports" which consist of:

five annual operations knowledge sharing reports containing information set out by NR Can in the form annexed to NR Can's CCUS-ITC Technical Guidance Document. If commercial operations begin before October 1 of a calendar year, the first report is due June 30 of the following year and the second through fifth reports are due on June 30 of the year following the year to which they relate. If commercial operations begin after September 30 of a calendar year, the first report is due June 30 of the second following calendar year and the second through fifth reports are due on June 30 of the year following the year to which they relate; and

a construction and completion knowledge sharing report containing the information described in NR Can's CCUS-ITC Technical Guidance Document which is to be filed once not later than the last day of the sixth month beginning after the first day of commercial operations.

NR Can is required to publish knowledge sharing reports on its website.

It is possible that more than one knowledge sharing taxpayer is required to submit a knowledge sharing report in respect of a particular knowledge sharing CCUS project. In that case, a shared filing rule provides that the submission of a full and accurate disclosure by one knowledge sharing taxpayer is deemed to have been made by each other such knowledge sharing taxpayer.

Climate Risk Disclosure Reports

A knowledge sharing taxpayer must make a "climate risk disclosure report" available to the public annually unless it is an "exempt corporation". The definition of "exempt corporation" is intended to exclude corporations that are not involved in any large CCUS projects from the requirement to make a climate risk disclosure report available. A corporation is an exempt corporation at a particular time if it does not have an ownership interest, whether directly or indirectly, in any qualified CCUS project that has incurred expenditures, or is expected to incur expenditures (based on the most recent project evaluation issued by NR Can), of $20 million or more.

An annual climate risk disclosure report must cover the relevant reporting taxation year. The reporting taxation years are (i) the first taxation year of a taxpayer in which a CCUS Tax Credit was deducted in respect of a CCUS project of the taxpayer; and (ii) each subsequent taxation year until the end of the 20 year period beginning on the first day of commercial operations of the CCUS project. The report is due 9 months after the day on which the reporting taxation year ends.

A climate risk disclosure report must include information regarding the climate-related risks and opportunities for the knowledge sharing taxpayer based on four themes:

the taxpayer's governance in respect of climate-related risks and opportunities;

actual and potential impacts of climate-related risks and opportunities on the taxpayer's business, strategy and financial planning, if such information is material;

the processes used by the corporation to identify, assess and manage climate related risks; and

the metrics and targets used by the corporation to assess and manage relevant climate-related risks and opportunities.

In addition, it must explain how the corporation's governance, strategies, policies and practices contribute to achieving Canada's commitments under the Paris Agreement made on December 12, 2015, and Canada's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

A climate risk disclosure report must be made available to the public in prescribed manner. A report is deemed to have been made public in a prescribed manner if it includes the date it was published and is made publicly available on the knowledge sharing taxpayer's website for a period of at least three years after the reporting-due day for the report.

There is no shared filing rule applicable to climate risk disclosure reports.

Consequences of Failing to Meet the Disclosure and Knowledge Sharing Requirements

A knowledge sharing taxpayer that fails to meet the applicable disclosure and knowledge sharing requirements will be subject to the following substantial financial consequences:

In the case of failing to provide to NR Can a knowledge sharing report in respect of a reporting period, a penalty in the amount of $2 million payable the day after the reporting-due day.

In the case of failing to make available to the public a climate risk disclosure report required in respect of a reporting taxation year, a penalty in the amount equal to the lesser of (a) 4% of the total amount of CCUS Tax Credit deducted by the taxpayer in respect of each taxation year that ended before the reporting-due day for the reporting taxation year for which the report was not made publicly available as required, and (b) $1 million.

Extended Record Keeping Requirement