In our firm's latest podcast, Kenneth Keung and Kim G C Moody briefly discuss the 2023 Federal Budget proposals to amend the alternative minimum tax regime under Canadian tax law. Specifically, Kenneth and Kim discuss:

The history of the AMT;

The architecture of the AMT;

The 2021 Liberal Party election policy platform promise to introduce a "15% minimum tax;

The 2022 Federal Budget update on election policy promise;

The 2023 Federal Budget proposals;

The release of the draft legislation for the AMT amendments on August 4, 2023;

The impact of the AMT proposals on charitable giving, capitals gains and trusts; and

What should Canadian taxpayers and their advisors do about these proposals?

Happy listening!

To listen to the podcast, click here.

