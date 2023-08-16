In our firm's latest podcast, Kenneth Keung and Kim G C Moody briefly discuss Canadian COVID era supports and the fact that the Canada Revenue Agency are auditing some of the support claims. Specifically, Kenneth and Kim discuss:

A brief and very general history of the larger supports provided during the COVID era.

The fact that the supports were broadly accessible and in many cases fraudulently or inappropriately accessed.

What you should do if the Canada Revenue Agency comes knocking on the door wanting to do an audit.

Happy listening!

To listen to the podcast, click here.

