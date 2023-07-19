In our firm's latest podcast, Kenneth Keung and Kim G C Moody discuss a topic that has becoming very prevalent in the past few years: Canadians wanting to move to the U.S. for either personal or business reasons (or both). They discuss:

The reasons why Canadians are interested in this topic.

Important non-tax considerations when planning a move to the U.S. with the most important consideration being immigration planning.

Tax considerations such as dealing with the "departure tax", dealing with future dispositions of property when in the U.S. and ensuring your holdings are "cleaned up" to avoid future reporting and tax complications.

What will your life look like after you are living in the U.S.?

The importance of ensuring your estate planning is revised to consider such an important change.

Happy listening!

To listen to the podcat, click here.

