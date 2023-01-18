ARTICLE

In this episode of TaxBreaks, Kenneth Keung and Kim GC Moody take it back to basic principles for owner-managers of private corporations regarding how they should pay themselves. This basic principle is not so basic and requires a core understanding of tax principles. In addition, the mathematics needs to be run when considering options and alternatives. Kenneth and Kim discuss these core principles for owner-managers to consider.

