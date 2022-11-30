Canada:
British Columbia Announces Plan For Retroactive Legislation To Confirm B.C. PST Will Not Apply To Federal Luxury Tax
30 November 2022
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
British Columbia has announced that, in its 2023 Budget, it intends
to introduce retroactive legislation to "confirm" that
the B.C. provincial sales tax (PST) does not apply to the federal
Select Luxury Items Tax (Luxury Tax).
We are aware of at least one technical interpretation in which
the province had previously indicated that B.C. PST would not apply
to amounts of Luxury Tax passed on from vendors to purchasers.
However, the technical basis of that position was debatable, as it
appeared to rely on B.C.'s understanding that the Luxury Tax
was similar to GST, whereas the Luxury Tax is payable by the vendor
rather than the purchaser, so it is more in the nature of an excise
tax. As B.C.'s position is that its administrative guidance is
non-binding, B.C.'s apparent position on this point could thus
give only limited comfort to taxpayers.
The promised retroactive legislation should, if drafted
correctly and introduced on a retroactive basis, provide a stronger
technical basis for B.C.'s position that its PST does not apply
to the federal Luxury Tax.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
