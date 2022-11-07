With the Canada Revenue Agency deploying massive resources to crack down on perceived tax avoidance, it's now more important than ever to stay up to date with new CRA policies, legislation and case law. Please join Gowling WLG's Tax Dispute Resolution Group for our 30 minute interactive monthly tax dispute resolution (TDR) webinars, to keep up with current developments and learn practical insights on how to successfully resolve tax disputes with the CRA.

To submit a question or topic to be covered in future webinars, please email TDR@gowlingwlg.com.

Topics discussed at session 9 included:

Limiting the use of CRA audit information – Jarvis update

Successful remission order nets income tax refund

Taxpayers' appeals allowed due to respondent's non-compliance with Tax Court rules and orders

