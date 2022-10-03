You don't want to miss your chance to engage with some of the best and brightest industry professionals in the world of tax at our fifth-annual Moodys Private Client University. Due to popular demand, we have extended our early bird pricing of $425 to Wednesday, October 5! That leaves you with just one week to secure your tickets and guarantee your spot at Mount Royal University on October 24.

This year's event will be packed with a full day of sessions covering a variety of topics, including:

A detailed tax review of the April 7, 2022, Canadian federal budget proposals, the February 4 and August 9, 2022, draft legislation including the wide-sweeping mandatory disclosure rules;

Immigration considerations when considering moving to the United States;

What's new in the trust and estate law world?

What's new in the business and corporate law world that you need to know?

Considerations for US citizens living in Canada;

What you need to know from an immigration, tax and business law perspective if you want to expand your business into the United States;

Is Canada ready for comprehensive tax review/reform?

A Roundtable discussion amongst our firm's professionals to address timely and important questions from participants.

The day will also feature a lunch time speech by renowned economist Jack Mintz, President's Fellow for the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary.

Finally, our Moodys Private Client Plus members will receive complimentary access to the session and priority for questions being addressed.

