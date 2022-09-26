Legislation for the period 09/08 to 09/21

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT / GOUVERNEMENT FÉDÉRAL

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

C-30 An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (temporary enhancement to the Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax credit)
C-31 An Act respecting cost of living relief measures related to dental care and rental housing

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 14, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-192 Order 2022-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Proclamations / Proclamations

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 10, 2022, Extra:

Other Than Statutory Authority

  • Proclamation Proclaiming that His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George Is Now, by the Death of Our Late Sovereign, King Charles the Third (SI/2022-42)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 10, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice with respect to environmental occurrences notification agreements

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order Respecting Certain - Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 71

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 17, 2022:

Dept. of Employment and Social Development

  • Canada Student Loans Regulations - Interest rates

Dept. of the Environment

  • Public consultation in preparation for the 19th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality - Dimethoate and Omethoate

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

  • Notice of suspension of Fundamental Decisions of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 17, 2022:

  • Supreme Council of the Royal Arcanum - Assumption reinsurance agreement

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 10, 2022:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 812768257RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 831024203RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 101065639RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Inquiry - Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 17, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States
    • Freepoint Commodities LLC
    • Triolith Energy Fund, LP
  • Application to export electricity to the United States as a border accommodation - Twin Rivers Paper Company Inc.

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 801567330RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 821142486RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 844683342RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 107394850RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Inquiries
    • Construction services
    • Information processing and related telecommunications services
    • Training aids and devices
  • Orders
    • Hot-rolled carbon steel plate
    • Oil country tubular goods

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

ALBERTA / ALBERTA

BRITISH COLUMBIA / COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 13, 2022:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 183/2022 Amends BC Reg 135/2008 - Climate Action Tax Credit Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 20, 2022:

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 186/2022 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 - Carbon Tax Regulation, effective February 23, 2022

Court of Appeal Act

BC Reg 187/2022 Amends BC Reg 120/2022 - Court of Appeal Rules

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 187/2022 Amends BC Reg 120/2022 - Court of Appeal Rules

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 186/2022 Amends BC Reg 414/85 - Motor Fuel Tax Regulation, effective February 23, 2022

Pharmaceutical Services Act

BC Reg 190/2022 Amends BC Reg 73/2015 - Drug Plans Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 185/2022 Enacts Nicola Lake Solar Project Exemption Regulation

MANITOBA / MANITOBA

NEW BRUNSWICK / NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 14, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of the amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives and changes to its related Companion Policy (the "Amendments").

Notice of Local Pule
The making of local rules:

  • CA-CDSS-002 Fees in relation to the Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act
  • CA-COS-001 Fees in relation to the Cost of Credit Disclosure and Payday Loans Act
  • CA-DI-001 Fees in relation to the Direct Sellers Act
  • CA-PR-001 Fees in relation to the Pre-arranged Funeral Services Act
  • CA-RE-001 Fees in relation to the Real Estate Agents Act
  • CA-AU-001 Fees in relation to the Auctioneers Licence Act
  • CA-COM-001 Fees in relation to the Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act

(collectively, the "Local Rules")

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / TERRE-NEUVE-ET-LABRADOR

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel - Annual Regulations

Health Professions Act

NLR 64/22 Midwives Regulations (Amendment)

Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2005

NLR 65/22 Licensed Practical Nurses Regulations, 2011 (Amendment)

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 70/22 Home Heating Supplement Regulations

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES / TERRITOIRES DU NORD-OUEST

NOVA SCOTIA / NOUVELLE-ÈCOSSE

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 9, 2022:

Condominium Act

NS Reg 205/2022 Condominium Regulations - amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 200/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 201/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 203/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 202/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations - amendment

NUNAVUT / NUNAVUT

ONTARIO / ONTARIO

Regulations / Règlements

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 484/22 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Planning Act

O Reg 482/22 Zoning Order - City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York
O Reg 483/22 Zoning Order - Town of Caledon, Regional Municipality of Peel

Public Hospitals Act

O Reg 485/22 Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990
O Reg 486/22 Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Health Protection and Promotion Act, RSO 1990

September 8, 2022
Proposal for Amendments to RRO 1990, Reg 565: Public Pools - Comments by September 23, 2022

Royal Assents

September 08, 2022

  • Bill 2, Plan to Build Act (Budget Measures), 2022 - Chapter No. 17
  • Bill 3, Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022 - Chapter No. 18

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND / ÎLE-DU-PRINCE-ÉDOUARD

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 17, 2022:

Employment Standards Act

EC2022-657 General Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2022-708 Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment
EC2022-709 Midwives Regulations
EC2022-710 Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment

QUEBEC / QUÉBEC

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 septembre 2022:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

AM 2022-038 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines conditions de travail applicables aux hors-cadres des agences et des établissements publics de santé et de services sociaux - Arrêté numéro 2022-038 du ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux
AM 2022-039 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines conditions de travail applicables aux cadres des agences et des établissements de santé et de services sociaux - Arrêté numéro 2022-039 du ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 21, 2022:

Act respecting health services and social services

SASKATCHEWAN / SASKATCHEWAN
MO 2022-038 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain terms of employment applicable to senior administrators of agencies and of public health and social services institutions - Order 2022-038 of the Minister of Health and Social Services
MO 2022-039 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain terms of employment applicable to officers of agencies and health and social services institutions - Order 2022-039 of the Minister of Health and Social Services

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 9, 2022:

The Registered Nurses Act, 1988

  • Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association - Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Rules of Court

  • The Court of Appeal Criminal Appeal Rules (Saskatchewan)

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 16, 2022:

Rules of Court

  • The Court of Appeal Criminal Appeal Rules (Saskatchewan)
  • The Court of Appeal Rules (Saskatchewan)

YUKON / YUKON

