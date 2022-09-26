Legislation for the period 09/08 to 09/21
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT / GOUVERNEMENT FÉDÉRAL
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|C-30
|An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (temporary enhancement to the Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax credit)
|C-31
|An Act respecting cost of living relief measures related to dental care and rental housing
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 14, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-192
|Order 2022-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Proclamations / Proclamations
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 10, 2022, Extra:
Other Than Statutory Authority
- Proclamation Proclaiming that His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George Is Now, by the Death of Our Late Sovereign, King Charles the Third (SI/2022-42)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 10, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to environmental occurrences notification agreements
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain - Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 71
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 17, 2022:
Dept. of Employment and Social Development
- Canada Student Loans Regulations - Interest rates
Dept. of the Environment
- Public consultation in preparation for the 19th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality - Dimethoate and Omethoate
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
- Notice of suspension of Fundamental Decisions of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 17, 2022:
- Supreme Council of the Royal Arcanum - Assumption reinsurance agreement
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 10, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 812768257RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 831024203RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 101065639RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry - Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 17, 2022:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States
- Freepoint Commodities LLC
- Triolith Energy Fund, LP
- Application to export electricity to the United States as a border accommodation - Twin Rivers Paper Company Inc.
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 801567330RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 821142486RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 844683342RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 107394850RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiries
- Construction services
- Information processing and related telecommunications services
- Training aids and devices
- Orders
- Hot-rolled carbon steel plate
- Oil country tubular goods
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
ALBERTA / ALBERTA
BRITISH COLUMBIA / COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 13, 2022:
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 183/2022
|Amends BC Reg 135/2008 - Climate Action Tax Credit Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 20, 2022:
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 186/2022
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 - Carbon Tax Regulation, effective February 23, 2022
Court of Appeal Act
|BC Reg 187/2022
|Amends BC Reg 120/2022 - Court of Appeal Rules
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 187/2022
|Amends BC Reg 120/2022 - Court of Appeal Rules
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|BC Reg 186/2022
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 - Motor Fuel Tax Regulation, effective February 23, 2022
Pharmaceutical Services Act
|BC Reg 190/2022
|Amends BC Reg 73/2015 - Drug Plans Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 185/2022
|Enacts Nicola Lake Solar Project Exemption Regulation
MANITOBA / MANITOBA
NEW BRUNSWICK / NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 14, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of the amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives and changes to its related Companion Policy (the "Amendments").
Notice of Local Pule
The making of local rules:
- CA-CDSS-002 Fees in relation to the Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act
- CA-COS-001 Fees in relation to the Cost of Credit Disclosure and Payday Loans Act
- CA-DI-001 Fees in relation to the Direct Sellers Act
- CA-PR-001 Fees in relation to the Pre-arranged Funeral Services Act
- CA-RE-001 Fees in relation to the Real Estate Agents Act
- CA-AU-001 Fees in relation to the Auctioneers Licence Act
- CA-COM-001 Fees in relation to the Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act
(collectively, the "Local Rules")
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / TERRE-NEUVE-ET-LABRADOR
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel - Annual Regulations
Health Professions Act
|NLR 64/22
|Midwives Regulations (Amendment)
Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2005
|NLR 65/22
|Licensed Practical Nurses Regulations, 2011 (Amendment)
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 70/22
|Home Heating Supplement Regulations
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES / TERRITOIRES DU NORD-OUEST
NOVA SCOTIA / NOUVELLE-ÈCOSSE
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 9, 2022:
Condominium Act
|NS Reg 205/2022
|Condominium Regulations - amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 200/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 201/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 203/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 202/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations - amendment
NUNAVUT / NUNAVUT
ONTARIO / ONTARIO
Regulations / Règlements
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 484/22
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Planning Act
|O Reg 482/22
|Zoning Order - City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York
|O Reg 483/22
|Zoning Order - Town of Caledon, Regional Municipality of Peel
Public Hospitals Act
|O Reg 485/22
|Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 486/22
|Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Health Protection and Promotion Act, RSO 1990
September 8, 2022
Proposal for Amendments to RRO 1990, Reg 565: Public Pools - Comments by September 23, 2022
Royal Assents
September 08, 2022
- Bill 2, Plan to Build Act (Budget Measures), 2022 - Chapter No. 17
- Bill 3, Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022 - Chapter No. 18
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND / ÎLE-DU-PRINCE-ÉDOUARD
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 17, 2022:
Employment Standards Act
|EC2022-657
|General Regulations, amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2022-708
|Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment
|EC2022-709
|Midwives Regulations
|EC2022-710
|Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment
QUEBEC / QUÉBEC
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 septembre 2022:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
|AM 2022-038
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines conditions de travail applicables aux hors-cadres des agences et des établissements publics de santé et de services sociaux - Arrêté numéro 2022-038 du ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux
|AM 2022-039
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines conditions de travail applicables aux cadres des agences et des établissements de santé et de services sociaux - Arrêté numéro 2022-039 du ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 21, 2022:
Act respecting health services and social servicesSASKATCHEWAN / SASKATCHEWAN
|MO 2022-038
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain terms of employment applicable to senior administrators of agencies and of public health and social services institutions - Order 2022-038 of the Minister of Health and Social Services
|MO 2022-039
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain terms of employment applicable to officers of agencies and health and social services institutions - Order 2022-039 of the Minister of Health and Social Services
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 9, 2022:
The Registered Nurses Act, 1988
- Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association - Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Rules of Court
- The Court of Appeal Criminal Appeal Rules (Saskatchewan)
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 16, 2022:
Rules of Court
- The Court of Appeal Criminal Appeal Rules (Saskatchewan)
- The Court of Appeal Rules (Saskatchewan)
YUKON / YUKON
