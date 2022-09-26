ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Canada

Filling In The Tax Gap: What To Expect From CRA Audits And Investigations Borden Ladner Gervais LLP The new federal tax gap report identifies key areas of tax non-compliance or non-payment.

Enhanced Tax Reporting For Trusts Starting 2022 Moodys Private Client Law LLP On August 9, 2022, the Department of Finance released the latest draft legislation with respect to Enhanced Reporting Requirements for Trusts first introduced in the 2018 Federal Budget.

Can You Claim Business Expenses Without Supporting Documents: Guidance From A Canadian Tax Lawyer Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. Under the Income Tax Act, Canadian small businesses can generally deduct business expenses if they were incurred for the purpose of earning business income as opposed to personal expenses.

A Review Of The Draft Federal Tax Legislation Released On August 9, 2022 Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP This article provides a summary of the proposed measures concerning the following three categories: trusts; business and international income tax; and personal and other income tax.

Canada's First Home Savings Account Borden Ladner Gervais LLP On August 9, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced draft legislation for the tax-free First Home Savings Account (FHSA). The FHSA, which combines features of an RRSP and a TFSA,...