Our partner Sunita Doobay - Co-Chair of the International Tax Committee of the Section of International Law of the American Bar Association (ABA) – contributed to the ABA 2021 Year In Review.

She authored the Canadian discussion of the article which examined international tax developments relating to cryptocurrency reporting in 2021.

The Year In Review is an annual publication of the ABA Section of International Law, highlighting significant international tax developments that took place around the globe.

To read the full article as published by the American Bar Association, click 'Download PDF' below.

Republished with the consent of the ABA.

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be ought about your specific circumstances.