With the Canada Revenue Agency deploying massive resources to crack down on perceived tax avoidance, it's now more important than ever to stay up to date with new CRA policies, legislation and case law. Please join Gowling WLG's Tax Dispute Resolution Group for our 30 minute interactive monthly tax dispute resolution (TDR) webinars, to keep up with current developments and learn practical insights on how to successfully resolve tax disputes with the CRA.

To submit a question or topic to be covered in future webinars, please email TDR@gowlingwlg.com.

Topics discussed at session 6 included:

Expanded mandatory disclosure rules for reportable transactions and a new category of notifiable transactions

The Canadian Competent Authority's Advance Pricing Arrangement program

Expert evidence in the Tax Court of Canada, a case study

Watch previous episodes

This webinar is part of our Tax Dispute Resolution Monthly Update. Watch more from the series »

Download presentation

self

CPD information

*This program is eligible for up to 30 minutes of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec. If you require a certificate of participation please contact Shannon Wadsworth.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.