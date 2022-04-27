If you're anything like us, last year you worked at least once from a laptop in your dining room, bedroom, garden shed, or in a kind of office-fort in your basement, nestled among drop-cloths and towers of possibly expired house paint.

Challenging times call for creative solutions.

But are those solutions tax-deductible?

Here are the highlights that will help you file your 2021 taxes. For a list of every tax and benefit that's changed this year, visit the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) website .

NORMAL DEADLINES ARE IN PLACE

How are you filing? Filing deadline Payment deadline If you're filing as an individual May 2, 2022 May 2, 2022 If you, your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed June 15, 2022 May 2, 2022 If you're filing on behalf of your corporation Six months after the end of the corporation's tax year Generally, corporations have to pay their taxes in instalments, either monthly or quarterly. The balance of tax is required to be paid two or three months after the end of the tax year, depending on your balance-due day. Click here for more information .

HOME OFFICE EXPENSES

At the beginning of the pandemic, the CRA made it possible to claim up to $400 per year for expenses you incurred while working from home. That benefit is still in effect. You don't need any supporting documents from your employer to make the claim. Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can claim $2 a day, up to $400 for the year. If you want to claim the actual amounts you paid (on printers, paper, and all your other office costs) you'll need receipts and a completed and signed Form T2200S / Form T2200 from your employer.

Compare the two options to see how they apply to your 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax returns.

YOUR FIRM MAY QUALIFY FOR THE CANADA EMERGENCY WAGE SUBSIDY (CEWS)

If your firm's revenue dropped during the pandemic, you may be eligible for a subsidy to cover part of your employees' wages, retroactive to March 22, 2022. The same subsidy may apply if you're a sole proprietor. Learn about the eligibility requirements here .

ADDITIONAL COVID-RELATED SUPPORT

The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) ended last December, but you or your family may still be eligible for two other pandemic-related benefits. If you received any of these benefits last year, you've likely already received a T4A tax slip from CRA and must report the benefits as income when you file your 2021 return.

Canada Recovery Benefit ( CRB ) Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit ( CRCB ) Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit ( CRSB ) Status The CRB closed to retroactive applications on December 23, 2021. You can no longer apply for this benefit. Individuals unable to work during the pandemic because they must look after a child or family member who needs supervised care. Employed or self-employed individuals who are sick or need to self-isolate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

YOUR 2021 TAX YEAR CHECKLIST

Whether you file your taxes yourself or work with a team of experts, here's a list of everything you should double-check before filing your 2021 taxes.

ABOUT YOU

Here are a few things you'll need to have on hand.

Last year's tax return and CRA Notice of Assessment for you, your spouse or common law partner, and any dependents

Records of any tax instalments you paid throughout the year

A list of assets held outside of Canada

Charitable donation receipts

Political contribution receipts

Medical receipts for any treatments you had in 2021

TIP: You can access your CRA Notice of Assessment online by creating a MyCRA account and using the mobile app to view your documents.

ABOUT YOUR FAMILY

Parents can use tax credits to claim many of the substantial (and growing) costs of raising a family. Be sure to account for everyone and everything.

Tuition slips (T2202A) for yourself or for a child

Childcare expense receipts

Medical receipts for your family's 2021 treatments

YOUR INCOME

Depending on your age and job, your income may come from more than one source. Give yourself enough time to track down all the details.

Employment income (T4)

Employee profit sharing (T4PS)

Employment Insurance slip (T4E)

Pension, retirement and annuities income slips (T4A)

Registered plan income (T4RSP & T4RIF)

Dividends from your incorporated practice

Bonuses

Old Age Security (T4A-OAS)

Canada Pension Plan slips (T4A [P])

YOUR INVESTMENTS

If your investments are consolidated with one investment firm or advisor, you should receive all of this information automatically. Ask your advisor if this information is available online.

RRSP contribution receipts

TFSA contribution amount (available through MyCRA)

Investment income tax slips (T5)

Income from trusts (T3)

Income from partnerships (T5013)

Capital gains and losses summary (T5008 or Statement of Securities Transactions)

Receipts for investment advice

Receipts for interest paid on investment loans

CONSIDERATIONS FOR ALL LAWYERS

As a Lawyer, you may be entitled to the following deductions related to personal and professional expenses. If in doubt, consult a tax expert or ask your firm's payroll provider for advice.

Professional and union dues

Moving expenses if you relocated for work in 2021

Home office expenses - be sure to double-check recent changes to home expense benefits due to Covid-19 . If you're claiming your actual expenses (the money you spent on a computer, printer, office supplies), you'll need receipts and a Form T2200S / Form T2200 signed by your employer.

. If you're claiming your actual expenses (the money you spent on a computer, printer, office supplies), you'll need receipts and a Form T2200S / Form T2200 signed by your employer. Mileage (tracked in a logbook)

Originally published March 28, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.