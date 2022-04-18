On April 7, 2022, the Government of Canada released its 2022 budget. We've summarized key aspects that may impact your business.
- For Tax content, please see 2022 Federal Budget: Selected Tax Measures
- For Pensions content, please see 2022 Federal Budget: Selected Pensions, Benefits and Executive Compensation Measures
- For Energy-related content, please see Common Elements: Recent Federal and Ontario Developments Towards a Low-Carbon Hydrogen Strategy
