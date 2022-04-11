ARTICLE

Canada: Federal Government Proposes To Adopt OECD Model For Digital Economy Platform Sellers And Various Other Income, Sales And Excise Tax Amendments

Consumer Markets Perspectives

Federal Government proposes to adopt OECD model for Digital Economy Platform Sellers and various other income, sales and excise tax amendments

On April 7, 2022, Finance Minister (and Deputy Prime Minister) Chrystia Freeland tabled the Liberal Government's federal budget, A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable ("Budget 2022"). Budget 2022 proposes to streamline and strengthen the cannabis excise duty framework under the Excise Act, 2001. In addition, Budget 2022 confirms the Government's intention to proceed with the implementation of the digital services tax if the multilateral approach of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) does not come into force by January 1, 2024.

For a discussion of these tax measures and others in Budget 2022, please see 2022 Canadian Federal Budget Commentary – Tax Measures | McCarthy Tétrault.

