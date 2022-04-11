ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Canada

Draft Select Luxury Items Tax Legislation Released Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP On March 11, 2022, the federal government released draft legislation to implement a select luxury items tax (Luxury Tax). The Luxury Tax was originally proposed in the 2021 Federal Budget.

Executors: Tax Filing Responsibilities And Limiting Financial Risk Crowe MacKay LLP The death of a parent or friend can be an extremely difficult time and finding out you've been named Executor can lead to many questions – the first being what are the responsibilities of an Executor?

Supreme Court Of Canada Grants Leave To Appeal In Deans Knight Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Taxpayers have no automatic right of appeal to the SCC, which chooses to hear only two or three tax cases each year.

Victoria Moshinsky-Helm v Minister Of National Revenue – Guidance From A Canadian Tax Lawyer On Judicial Review Of A CRA Decision Regarding Former Spouse's Income Records Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. Ms. Moshinsky-Helm (the Appellant) divorced her husband and made a request under the Access to Information Act (ATIA) to seek records relating to her ex-spouse's income and businesses.

U.S. Tax Obligations Of Canadians – U.S. Citizens, Snowbirds, And Owners Of US Property Crowe MacKay LLP Whether you are a U.S. citizen living in Canada, a Canadian spending time in the U.S., or a Canadian with property in the United States, it's important you know your responsibilities when it comes to filing your taxes.