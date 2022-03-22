Whether you've been preparing your taxes for years or are new to filing taxes, Crowe MacKay's personal income tax checklist is a great resource to ensure you provide everything your accountant needs to file your taxes — saving you time and preparation fees.

Items you will find in our checklist include:

family information (marital status, dependents, etc.),

tax documents (T4, T5, T101, etc.),

investments (non-registered accounts),

required receipts (charitable donations, RRSP contributions, etc.),

dues (union or professional),

claiming home office expense information,

foreign investments,

COVID-19 programs, and more.

Crowe MacKay's tax organizer also provides further details on a number of items including who is required to submit certain taxable papers and more.

