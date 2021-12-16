It's The Most Tax-iest Time of the Year 1
Well, the Taxman 2 he's yelling, and we're all foretelling lots of increases, oh dear!
It's the most tax-iest time of the year
It's the tax, tax-iest season of all
With those tax forms 3 completing
And tax heavy meetings when clients come to call 4
It's the tax, tax-iest season of all
There'll be functions for hosting 5
Great blogs we are posting 6
And tax planning out in the snow 7
There'll be scary CRA/IRS stories
And tales of tax glories from great planning long long ago
It's the most tax-iest time of the year
There'll be much to-and-fro-ing
And bank accounts will be glowing 8
When tax plans give cheer
It's the most tax-iest time of the year
There'll be taxes for filing
And adults will be crying 9
And carolling out in the snow 10
There'll be CRA/IRS assessments
And big-ticket investments of tax plans spun long long ago
It's the most tax-iest time of the year
There are taxes still owing
And hearts won't be glowing
When tax increases are here!
It's the most tax-iest time
Yes, the most tax-iest time
It's the most tax-iest time of the year
🎵
Footnotes
1. With apologies to Andy Williams and his song, "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year."
2. When we say Taxman, we are referring to Justin Trudeau and his gang of tax elves such as the Canada Revenue Agency and the Department of Finance.
3. We also mean CRA tax forms, IRS tax forms, corporate documentation, immigration work, trust and estate planning documents, financial statement review / preparation, and other related Moodys Private Client services.
4. Calling us on our various firm phone numbers is not toll-free. Please check with your service provider for your various data charges.
5. Including our firm's annual MPC University, our many webinars / seminars and our firm's social functions (such as patio parties).
6. https://moodysprivateclient.com/blog/
7. Moodys Private Client does not recommend completing tax related paperwork in below-zero temperatures. Please govern yourself accordingly.
8. Your bank account's "glowing-ness" is not guaranteed. Please discuss your unique circumstances with your Moodys Private Client advisors.
9. Who says adults are too old to cry?
10. Ibid footnote 7.
