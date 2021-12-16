ARTICLE

Canada: It's The Most Tax-iest Time Of The Year

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It's The Most Tax-iest Time of the Year 1

Well, the Taxman 2 he's yelling, and we're all foretelling lots of increases, oh dear!

It's the most tax-iest time of the year

It's the tax, tax-iest season of all

With those tax forms 3 completing

And tax heavy meetings when clients come to call 4

It's the tax, tax-iest season of all

There'll be functions for hosting 5

Great blogs we are posting 6

And tax planning out in the snow 7

There'll be scary CRA/IRS stories

And tales of tax glories from great planning long long ago

It's the most tax-iest time of the year

There'll be much to-and-fro-ing

And bank accounts will be glowing 8

When tax plans give cheer

It's the most tax-iest time of the year

There'll be taxes for filing

And adults will be crying 9

And carolling out in the snow 10

There'll be CRA/IRS assessments

And big-ticket investments of tax plans spun long long ago

It's the most tax-iest time of the year

There are taxes still owing

And hearts won't be glowing

When tax increases are here!

It's the most tax-iest time

Yes, the most tax-iest time

It's the most tax-iest time of the year

🎵

Footnotes

1. With apologies to Andy Williams and his song, "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year."

2. When we say Taxman, we are referring to Justin Trudeau and his gang of tax elves such as the Canada Revenue Agency and the Department of Finance.

3. We also mean CRA tax forms, IRS tax forms, corporate documentation, immigration work, trust and estate planning documents, financial statement review / preparation, and other related Moodys Private Client services.

4. Calling us on our various firm phone numbers is not toll-free. Please check with your service provider for your various data charges.

5. Including our firm's annual MPC University, our many webinars / seminars and our firm's social functions (such as patio parties).

6. https://moodysprivateclient.com/blog/

7. Moodys Private Client does not recommend completing tax related paperwork in below-zero temperatures. Please govern yourself accordingly.

8. Your bank account's "glowing-ness" is not guaranteed. Please discuss your unique circumstances with your Moodys Private Client advisors.

9. Who says adults are too old to cry?

10. Ibid footnote 7.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.