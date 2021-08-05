Canada:
Moodys Tax Plus – An Experience You Don't Want To Miss (Video)
05 August 2021
Moodys Private Client Law LLP
Sign up Moodys Tax+ to get access to
our Kim G C Moody's In
Conversation series, featuring special guests:
- Ken Kolby
- Dr. Jack M. Mintz
- MP Pierre Poilievre
Moodys Tax Law is only about tax. It is not an
add-on service, it is our singular focus. Our Canadian and US
lawyers and Chartered Accountants work together to develop
effective tax strategies that get results, for individuals and
corporate clients with interests in Canada, the US or both. Our
strengths lie in Canadian and US cross-border tax advisory
services, estateplanning, and tax litigation/dispute resolution. We
identify areas of risk and opportunity, and create plans that yield
the right balance of protection, optimization and compliance for
each of our clients' special circumstances.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
