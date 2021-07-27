ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Canada

Seven Areas The Canada Revenue Agency Is Scrutinizing Fasken The 2021 Federal Budget devoted an additional $304.1 million to the CRA to help it combat tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance.

Cottage Life Tax Tips And Traps Minden Gross LLP Last year was a seller's market for summer homes. With the pandemic and lockdown, city folks were paying premium prices for a place by the water. This year might be an even hotter market for sellers – the pandemic is...

More Cottage Life Tax Tips And Traps Minden Gross LLP Thinking about putting that cottage up for sale? Plenty of people are thinking of cashing in, given the high demand – and commensurately higher prices – for out-of-town properties during the pandemic.

Bill C-208: Tax Implications For Family Businesses Aird & Berlis LLP On June 29, 2021, Bill C-208 received royal assent. Bill C-208 contains amendments to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA") that impact the tax consequences of certain intergenerational transfers ...

Legal Fees Deduction To Fight Tax Reassessments Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. As experienced Canadian tax lawyers, we are often asked the question by our clients and their accountants as to what, if any of the Canadian income tax services we provide can be validly deducted in the income tax returns ...