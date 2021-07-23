The Canadian Corporate Counsel Association
Canada:
Webinar: Canadian In-House Counsel In 2021: Unparalleled Insights Into The In-House Profession From The CCCA/Mondaq Survey
23 July 2021
The Canadian Corporate Counsel Association
Against the backdrop of the most seismic global event since the
Second World War, the 2021 CCCA & Mondaq Canadian In-House
Counsel Survey seeks to shine a light on the state of Canada's
in-house legal departments today. The extensive questionnaire and
significant survey participation provide unrivalled insight into
the biggest challenges, issues and priorities for in-house
professionals, the direction of travel of Canada's in-house
legal teams, as well as what makes a great in-house lawyer in 2021
and beyond.
Please join the survey architects and authors on Thursday, July
15 for a moderated discussion revealing the 2021 survey
results.
Canadian In-House Counsel Survey 2021 - Sponsored by DiliTrust
