ARTICLE

Canada: Webinar: Canadian In-House Counsel In 2021: Unparalleled Insights Into The In-House Profession From The CCCA/Mondaq Survey

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Against the backdrop of the most seismic global event since the Second World War, the 2021 CCCA & Mondaq Canadian In-House Counsel Survey seeks to shine a light on the state of Canada's in-house legal departments today. The extensive questionnaire and significant survey participation provide unrivalled insight into the biggest challenges, issues and priorities for in-house professionals, the direction of travel of Canada's in-house legal teams, as well as what makes a great in-house lawyer in 2021 and beyond.

Please join the survey architects and authors on Thursday, July 15 for a moderated discussion revealing the 2021 survey results.

Canadian In-House Counsel Survey 2021 - Sponsored by DiliTrust

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.