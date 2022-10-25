If you give credence to various publications, it appears the world is on the cusp of another revolutionary change as the four-day workweek gains traction worldwide. Could a four-day week become the next century's standard?
While most of the four-day workweek adoption has been outside Canada, recently, municipalities and companies have started to test it.
Two models of the four-day workweek have risen to the top in terms of popularity:
Scenario 1
- Four days of work (typically Monday to Thursday)
- 32 hours of work per week (standard 8-hour days)
- No change in pay or benefits
Scenario 2
- Four days of work (typically Monday to Thursday)
- 40 hours of work per week (longer 10-hour days)
- No change in pay or benefits
Irrespective of the scenario you see possible merit in, it is essential to understand some of the potential Pros and Cons of a four-day workweek before entering into a test for your law firm.
Pros
- Better productivity (studies see peak productivity between 25 - 30 hours for workers over 40 years old)
- More efficient use of time (less time spent in inefficient meetings)
- Staff satisfaction/retention (more outstanding work-life balance - less stress - happier)
- Staff recruiting (this approach will appeal to staff who are not in a hybrid situation and even those that are)
- Team building (higher emphasis on efficiency tends to lead to team building)
- Fewer overhead costs (reduces wear/tear on office including lower electricity usage)
- More productivity innovations (because of the greater emphasis on time-saving, staff
- are more likely to focus on innovations)
- Environmental benefits (reduces carbon footprint)
Cons
- Risk of increased cost (if staff fail to achieve workload, it may result in extra staffing)
- Government employee benefit plans (many of the benefits available are calculated on the number of hours worked, and 40 hours is currently considered the "standard work week")
- Scheduling of client/lawyer coverage/service (will require a greater focus on initial scheduling and monitoring follow-up)
- Health impact (extended hours in a day may affect health)
Possible Suggestions for Law Firms
- It has to be tested for a meaningful time frame so you can measure the results (suggest a test period of one year).
- Offer two options Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday.
- I would suggest 9-hour days and seek staff input to increase the probability of it being embraced.
- Canvass the lawyers to make sure the resulting coverage works for them, recognizing there will be exceptions.
- Create a "special team" that is agreeable to come in whenever overage coverage is required.
Conclusion
It is worth a try - it puts you out front of most firms and is likely to have an immediate positive reaction from current and potential staff. From everything I have read, it is not if but when. Most "first to adopt" results in a positive competitive advantage for an actual length of time.
