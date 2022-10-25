If you give credence to various publications, it appears the world is on the cusp of another revolutionary change as the four-day workweek gains traction worldwide. Could a four-day week become the next century's standard?

While most of the four-day workweek adoption has been outside Canada, recently, municipalities and companies have started to test it.

Two models of the four-day workweek have risen to the top in terms of popularity:

Scenario 1

  • Four days of work (typically Monday to Thursday)
  • 32 hours of work per week (standard 8-hour days)
  • No change in pay or benefits

Scenario 2

  • Four days of work (typically Monday to Thursday)
  • 40 hours of work per week (longer 10-hour days)
  • No change in pay or benefits

Irrespective of the scenario you see possible merit in, it is essential to understand some of the potential Pros and Cons of a four-day workweek before entering into a test for your law firm.

Pros

  • Better productivity (studies see peak productivity between 25 - 30 hours for workers over 40 years old)
  • More efficient use of time (less time spent in inefficient meetings)
  • Staff satisfaction/retention (more outstanding work-life balance - less stress - happier)
  • Staff recruiting (this approach will appeal to staff who are not in a hybrid situation and even those that are)
  • Team building (higher emphasis on efficiency tends to lead to team building)
  • Fewer overhead costs (reduces wear/tear on office including lower electricity usage)
  • More productivity innovations (because of the greater emphasis on time-saving, staff
  • are more likely to focus on innovations)
  • Environmental benefits (reduces carbon footprint)

Cons

  • Risk of increased cost (if staff fail to achieve workload, it may result in extra staffing)
  • Government employee benefit plans (many of the benefits available are calculated on the number of hours worked, and 40 hours is currently considered the "standard work week")
  • Scheduling of client/lawyer coverage/service (will require a greater focus on initial scheduling and monitoring follow-up)
  • Health impact (extended hours in a day may affect health)

Possible Suggestions for Law Firms

  • It has to be tested for a meaningful time frame so you can measure the results (suggest a test period of one year).
  • Offer two options Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday.
  • I would suggest 9-hour days and seek staff input to increase the probability of it being embraced.
  • Canvass the lawyers to make sure the resulting coverage works for them, recognizing there will be exceptions.
  • Create a "special team" that is agreeable to come in whenever overage coverage is required.

Conclusion

It is worth a try - it puts you out front of most firms and is likely to have an immediate positive reaction from current and potential staff. From everything I have read, it is not if but when. Most "first to adopt" results in a positive competitive advantage for an actual length of time.

