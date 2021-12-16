On December 18–19, 2021, the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) will take the ice in Toronto for the Kipling Showcase, as the second stop on the 2021-2022 Secret® Dream Gap Tour. This is the second year in a row that the PWHPA has hosted the Secret® Dream Gap Tour, which is made up of tournaments across Canada and the United States to showcase the talents of the top female hockey players in the world.

The PWHPA was formed in May 2019, following the dissolution of the Canadian Women's Hockey League, when two-hundred of the top female hockey players came together to "promote, advance and support a single, viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world."

Aird & Berlis LLP is excited to join the conversation and be a member of the team, acting as Canadian legal counsel to the PWHPA. We share the sentiments of Sarah Nurse, current member of Team Canada, 2018 Olympic Silver Medalist with Team Canada, and current PWHPA player and board member, that "representation is everything, and it's vital that young girls have visible role models and that young boys are able to see women as athletes and prominent figures in sport."

The first two games of the Kipling Showcase will take place at Port Credit Memorial Arena. The winners of those games will compete in the Championship game, hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, December 19 at 2:00 p.m.

