Months ago, proponents of Bill C-18, the Online News Act, dismissed warnings from Meta and Google, believing their threats to remove news links from their platforms were mere bluffs. But inevitable has occurred with Meta taking action recently by actively blocking news links and sharing on Facebook and Instagram.

The situation appears dire, leaving little hope for resolution. In this episodes Canada's leading legal expert on this topic, Michael Geist explains what's happened and if there's a possible disentanglement for this mess.

Guest: Michael Geist

Michael Geist is a law professor at the University of Ottawa where he holds the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law.

https://www.michaelgeist.ca/

Read Michael's blog on Bill C-18

Listen to Michael's podcast Law Bytes

Gardiner Roberts website https://www.grllp.com/

Email Gavin Tighe gjtighe@grllp.com

Email Stephen Thiele sthiele@grllp.com

