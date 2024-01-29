ARTICLE

These considerations and the rest of the information included are a starting point. Each MBO is unique, and the specifics will depend on your business, the management team, and the industry you are in. Consulting with an experienced MBO lawyer, a financial advisor, and potentially a business broker would be prudent steps to ensure a smooth and beneficial sale process for both parties.

Who to sell to?

A Competitor

The Market

Family

Management buy-out (MBO)

A MBO is where a business owner sells the business to a manager, or group of managers, who are currently employed in the business.

Why an MBO

Opportunity to pass the business on to a new generation of individuals who helped you build it

Provides flexibility on when you exit

The purchasers are not strangers to the business

Less fear of unknown issues so less fear of purchasing shares vs. assets

Less fear of unknown issues (tax, lawsuit, environmental, or statutory lien rights) so lesser emphasis on due diligence

Less concern with privacy rights of employees

Prerequisites

A willing and capable manager or management team

“Capable” includes a person or people that will be able to maintain, and hopefully grow, your business.

“Capable” also means a person or people that accept and are able to raise money and give it to you.

The value of your business since it will not be exposed to the market

CBV?

Balance Sheet Method vs. Income Statement Method

Let your manager or managers know early in the process that you will not sell the business for less than its worth, but will be flexible with the terms

Prepare the company

Early stages

Does your company minute book need to be cleaned up? It will be examined by the purchaser's lawyer

If there are other shareholders consider obtaining/updating a shareholder agreement at this stage

Does your company include assets that you do not want/will not sell eg. Land – consider removing

Unusual to change capital structure at this stage

Negotiate the Deal

Role of the Lawyer in negotiating

LOI?

Agreement

Post Acquisition Operational Financing

Working Capital left in the company

Operating Line of Credit

How does the Manager or Management Group Pay you?

An MBO is usually financed with a combination of the following:

Cash

Bank or Senior Lender financing

Mezzanine financing

Vendor financing

Take back debt

Earn outs

A consideration is the interaction between security demanded by the Bank for its financing, and security for the Vendor financing portion

Mortgage, PPR, share escrows, guarantees and security from the shareholders

A consideration is how much money the manager can come up with. Consideration can be given to immediate purchases of a lesser amount of shares, and staged buy-outs

Control Issues

In circumstances where there is a staged buy in, consideration must be given to maintaining control

Voting/non voting shares

Shareholders Agreement

