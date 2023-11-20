Overview: Attracting Venture Capital & Private Equity Investment
Businesses in Canada enjoy flexibility regarding what jurisdiction they incorporate in. Simply put, incorporation in one jurisdiction does not impede doing business outside that jurisdiction, and it is not uncommon for a business incorporated in one Canadian province to have most – or even all – of its operations in another Canadian province.
This gives business owners options when deciding where to incorporate, including to strategically select among the different federal, provincial and territorial statutes available based on which best serves their goals. Nor does this optionality end upon initial formation: operating businesses can “continue” from their original jurisdiction of incorporation into another jurisdiction.
Perhaps most importantly, different business statutes offer different advantages and disadvantages in terms of attracting investors. In particular, business statutes can be tailored specifically with the investment practices and preferences of sophisticated financial investors in mind, including venture capital and private equity. The Alberta Government recently did exactly this with the Alberta Business Corporations Act (“ABCA”), making several investor-friendly amendments to an already business-friendly statute.
The Investment-Friendly Aspects of the ABCA in Detail
The following points detail, at a high level, numerous of the advantages of the ABCA relative to other Canadian statutes (federal, provincial and territorial), including as relates to accommodating venture capital and private equity investment.
- Such registers can be burdensome administratively and impose significant penalties on both the corporation and its officers and directors.
- This is a significant risk mitigation tool for both investors and their nominee directors offered only by the ABCA, and is derived from a similar and very popular feature under US (Delaware) law.
- This is a significant and widely underappreciated advantage of the ABCA for both investors and their nominee directors, including in particular in the venture capital and private equity contexts.
- Whereas indemnification was previously limited to “civil, criminal and administration” proceedings, indemnification now also extends to “investigative” and “other” proceedings.
- Whereas indemnification was previously limited to proceedings where the director is a direct “party”, indemnification now extends to proceedings where the director is merely “involved”.
- This allows for potentially significantly more flexibility structuring and implementing exits.
Summary: The Benefits of the ABCA Go Beyond Alberta
The Alberta government's goal in revising the ABCA was to grant Alberta-incorporated corporations “every competitive advantage”, including by reducing administrative burdens and approvals, matching modern communications and business methods, and either matching or exceeding the business and investment friendly aspects of competing legislation.
The aggregate result is what is now arguably Canada's most investor-friendly corporate statute. Moreover, it is important to underscore that the advantages offered by the ABCA are not limited to businesses in Alberta and are also available (including by “continuation”) to companies doing business elsewhere in Canada. Lastly, for founders and other management seeking to attract investment (whether by venture capital, private equity or otherwise), a final point meriting emphasis is that several advantages of the ABCA are specifically designed to accommodate the investment practices and preferences of sophisticated financial firms. Adoption of the ABCA can therefore be a key component of a business' fundraising strategy.
