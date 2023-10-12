Davies' Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions guide draws on our substantial cross-border M&A experience to offer guidance on both the legal framework and practical aspects of Canadian mergers and acquisitions, including critical tax and regulatory considerations.

A valuable resource for foreign and domestic acquirers, targets, investment banks, shareholders and directors, the 10th edition includes the following chapters:

  • Takeover Bid Regulation: An Overview
  • Plans of Arrangement
  • Pre-bid Considerations
  • Post-bid Cleanup
  • Acquisitions by Related Party
  • Directors' Duties and Defensive Mechanisms
  • Competition Act, Investment Canada Act and Other Restrictions on Foreign Ownership
  • Selected Canadian Tax Issues in M&A Transactions

Read the guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.