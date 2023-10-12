Davies' Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions guide draws on our substantial cross-border M&A experience to offer guidance on both the legal framework and practical aspects of Canadian mergers and acquisitions, including critical tax and regulatory considerations.
A valuable resource for foreign and domestic acquirers, targets, investment banks, shareholders and directors, the 10th edition includes the following chapters:
- Takeover Bid Regulation: An Overview
- Plans of Arrangement
- Pre-bid Considerations
- Post-bid Cleanup
- Acquisitions by Related Party
- Directors' Duties and Defensive Mechanisms
- Competition Act, Investment Canada Act and Other Restrictions on Foreign Ownership
- Selected Canadian Tax Issues in M&A Transactions
