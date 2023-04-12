ARTICLE

A Comprehensive Guide to the Updated Saskatchewan Business Corporations Act

The Saskatchewan Business Corporations Act (SBCA) has been recently updated to expand the use of electronic documents and communication technologies in the province. The new amendments will make it easier for businesses to conduct their affairs electronically, including issuing and signing documents, holding meetings, and communicating with shareholders. Download the guide to discover more.

