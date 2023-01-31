Join us in-person on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 for a series of engaging discussions on shareholder activism in Canada. Industry experts will share valuable insights into regulatory and market issues, concerns and trends.

Agenda

7:30 – 8:30 am Registration and Networking Breakfast 8:30 – 8:45 am Welcome Address 8:45 – 10:15 am Consecutive Panel Discussions Topics: Regulation of Proxy Fights / Trending Legal Issues Facing Shareholder Activism

ESG Activism – What's Next

M&A Activism

Governance and Diversity

Effective Activism Defence 10:15 – 11:00 am Fireside Chat with Carson Block

A discussion focused on whether there is a need to change the Canadian short selling regulations and whether Short Selling Activism is beneficial to, or a problem, in Canada.

11:00 am Event Close

Details and Registration

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel – South Ballroom

1161 W Georgia St

Vancouver, BC

V6E 0C6 (map) Time: 7:30 am – 8:30 am PST – Registration and Networking Breakfast

8:30 am – 11:00 am PST – Program

