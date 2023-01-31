Join us in-person on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 for a series of engaging discussions on shareholder activism in Canada. Industry experts will share valuable insights into regulatory and market issues, concerns and trends.

Agenda

7:30 – 8:30 am Registration and Networking Breakfast
8:30 – 8:45 am Welcome Address
8:45 – 10:15 am Consecutive Panel Discussions

Topics:

  • Regulation of Proxy Fights / Trending Legal Issues Facing Shareholder Activism
  • ESG Activism – What's Next
  • M&A Activism
  • Governance and Diversity
  • Effective Activism Defence
10:15 – 11:00 am Fireside Chat with Carson Block
A discussion focused on whether there is a need to change the Canadian short selling regulations and whether Short Selling Activism is beneficial to, or a problem, in Canada.
11:00 am Event Close

Speakers Include

Alan Bayless
Partner
Longview Communications Inc.		 Carson Block
CEO, CIO
Muddy Waters Capital LLC
Paul D. Davis
Chair of Board of Partners
Partner, Capital Markets & Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions
McMillan		 Naizam Kanji
General Counsel
Ontario Securities Commission
David J. Salmon
President
Laurel Hill Advisory Group		 Sandra Zhao
Partner, Capital Markets & Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions
McMillan
Gordon Smith
Associate Manager, Legal Services, Corporate Finance
British Columbia Securities Commission

Details and Registration
Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel – South Ballroom
1161 W Georgia St
Vancouver, BC
V6E 0C6 (map)
Time: 7:30 am – 8:30 am PST – Registration and Networking Breakfast
8:30 am – 11:00 am PST – Program

For more information and to RSVP to this event, please contact events@mcmillan.ca. Please RSVP by Friday, February 17th.

