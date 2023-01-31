Join us in-person on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 for a series of engaging discussions on shareholder activism in Canada. Industry experts will share valuable insights into regulatory and market issues, concerns and trends.
Agenda
|7:30 – 8:30 am
|Registration and Networking Breakfast
|8:30 – 8:45 am
|Welcome Address
|8:45 – 10:15 am
|Consecutive Panel Discussions
Topics:
|10:15 – 11:00 am
|Fireside Chat with Carson Block
A discussion focused on whether there is a need to change the Canadian short selling regulations and whether Short Selling Activism is beneficial to, or a problem, in Canada.
|11:00 am
|Event Close
Speakers Include
|Alan Bayless
Partner
Longview Communications Inc.
|Carson
Block
CEO, CIO
Muddy Waters Capital LLC
|Paul D. Davis
Chair of Board of Partners
Partner, Capital Markets & Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions
McMillan
|Naizam Kanji
General Counsel
Ontario Securities Commission
|David J. Salmon
President
Laurel Hill Advisory Group
|Sandra Zhao
Partner, Capital Markets & Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions
McMillan
|Gordon Smith
Associate Manager, Legal Services, Corporate Finance
British Columbia Securities Commission
Details and Registration
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
|Where:
|Paradox Hotel – South Ballroom
1161 W Georgia St
Vancouver, BC
V6E 0C6 (map)
|Time:
|7:30 am – 8:30 am PST – Registration and Networking
Breakfast
8:30 am – 11:00 am PST – Program
For more information and to RSVP to this event, please contact events@mcmillan.ca. Please RSVP by Friday, February 17th.
