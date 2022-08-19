Private equity sponsors preparing for an IPO need to tailor their approach to the needs of the portfolio company, the investors, and the firm itself. In this video from our IPO essentials series, Guy Berman from our Private Equity group and Janan Paskaran from our Corporate group share tips to balance these priorities.

Included in this video:

How to bring financial statements up to public company standards;

Whether PE sponsors can maintain their rights and preferences;

Why the public markets prefer simple capital structures; and

When and how sponsors can sell their shares post-IPO.

