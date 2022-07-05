ARTICLE

Canada: Foundations And Importance Of ESG: Update And Overview With Stephen Pike (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this interview with Lexpert, Stephen Pike, a Toronto-based partner at Gowling WLG and co-leader of the firm's Canadian ESG Advisory Services practice, discusses the foundations and increasing importance of ESG, including:

Identifying stakeholders and how they're involved with ESG

Unpacking the shifting responsibilities of directors vis-à-vis ESG

Looking at how social or "S" issues are becoming critical for businesses

Questions covered in the interview:

What is ESG?

Who are stakeholders and how are they involved?

What are the primary duties of directors regarding ESG?

Can you give an example of how directors are exercising their fiduciary duties with respect to ESG?

Can you provide an example of an "S" issue that has become critical for Canadian businesses to address?

What about in the United States?

self

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.