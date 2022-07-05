In this interview with Lexpert, Stephen Pike, a Toronto-based partner at Gowling WLG and co-leader of the firm's Canadian ESG Advisory Services practice, discusses the foundations and increasing importance of ESG, including:
- Identifying stakeholders and how they're involved with ESG
- Unpacking the shifting responsibilities of directors vis-à-vis ESG
- Looking at how social or "S" issues are becoming critical for businesses
Questions covered in the interview:
- What is ESG?
- Who are stakeholders and how are they involved?
- What are the primary duties of directors regarding ESG?
- Can you give an example of how directors are exercising their fiduciary duties with respect to ESG?
- Can you provide an example of an "S" issue that has become critical for Canadian businesses to address?
- What about in the United States?
