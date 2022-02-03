ARTICLE

On January 31, 2022, Nunasi Corporation sold its shares in NCC Investment Group Inc. to Kitikmeot Corporation for approximately $7.3 million.

NCC Investment Group Inc. is an Iqaluit-based holding company for NCC Properties Ltd. and NCC Development Ltd. Its businesses are involved in the construction and management of various foundational infrastructure projects, including many commissioned by the Government of Nunavut. Kitikmeot Corporation, based in Cambridge Bay, is one of the three Regional Development Corporations within Nunavut and also a shareholder to Nunasi Corporation.

Nunasi Corporation is a 100% Inuit-owned development corporation headquartered in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

Gowling WLG advised Nunasi Corporation with respect to this sale with a team that included Alyssa Flaherty-Spence, Martin Roy and Cam Cameron.

