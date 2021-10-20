ARTICLE

Public issuers and investment funds are facing growing pressure from regulators, investors and other stakeholders to integrate ESG into their business and investment decisions. In this episode of the Continuity podcast, Partners Andrea Laing and Ryan Morris discuss litigation risks related to ESG disclosure and the role of regulators.

Table of Contents:

A brief description of ESG (00:55)

Why ESG is a litigation risk (01:55)

The regulatory perspective (01:40)

U.S. case law and what we might see in Canada (01:15)

ESG-securities litigation work in practice (01:25)

Shareholders and ethical investing (00:30)

How damages from missed targets are measured (01:45)

