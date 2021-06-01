On May 12, 2021, a group of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") acquired Dion Herbs & Spices ("Dion"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dion is a leading herbs & spices seller in Quebec, offering a wide range of products sold in over 1000 retail locations in Canada and the US.

Champlain, based in Montreal, has a diversified investment portfolio, currently with investments throughout Canada and the US. Champlain provide equity capital and growth management expertise for small and middle-market companies that are eager to grow locally and abroad.

Gowling WLG advised Dion and its shareholders in this transaction with a team led by Robert Dorion and including, among others, Georgi Paskalev, Sébastien Gardère and Tanya De Nardis.

