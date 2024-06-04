ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Are Your Online Security Statements Making Misrepresentations? Lessons Learned From The SEC Lawsuit Against SolarWinds

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
Fasken and Inflight Strategy Consulting would like to invite you to attend the following presentation: "Are your online Security Statements making Misrepresentations? Lessons Learned from the SEC...
Canada Technology
Photo of John P. Beardwood
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Thursday June 27, 2024

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm ET

Fasken
333 Bay St Suite 2400
Toronto, ON

ACCEPTDECLINE

Fasken and Inflight Strategy Consulting would like to invite you to attend the following presentation:
"Are your online Security Statements making Misrepresentations? Lessons Learned from the SEC Lawsuit against SolarWinds."
In the aftermath of the infamous SUNBURST cyberattack, the SEC filed a groundbreaking Complaint against SolarWinds Corp. and - uniquely - their Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) - alleging that they had defrauded SolarWinds investors and customers through misstatements and omissions in both the SolarWinds online security statement and the security disclosures in the SolarWinds SEC filings, which concealed SolarWinds' poor cybersecurity practices and its "heightened - and increasing" cybersecurity risks, and overall "painted a starkly different picture" from internal discussions about SolarWinds' cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
John Beardwood and Dave Hornett will review the Complaint, the instant blowback from the CISO community, and key lessons learned from the Complaint. This is the one seminar in 2024 which every CISO, CIO and General Counsel should attend.
Agenda:

  • 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm - Registration and Lunch
  • 12:30 pm - 02:00 pm - Presentation

We hope you can make it.

Location

FASKEN

Bay Adelaide Centre
333 Bay Street, Suite 2400
P.O. Box 20, Toronto, ON, M5H 2T6

MAP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John P. Beardwood
John P. Beardwood
Person photo placeholder
Dave Hornett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More