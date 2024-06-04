Thursday June 27, 2024

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm ET

Fasken

333 Bay St Suite 2400

Toronto, ON

Fasken and Inflight Strategy Consulting would like to invite you to attend the following presentation:

"Are your online Security Statements making Misrepresentations? Lessons Learned from the SEC Lawsuit against SolarWinds."

In the aftermath of the infamous SUNBURST cyberattack, the SEC filed a groundbreaking Complaint against SolarWinds Corp. and - uniquely - their Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) - alleging that they had defrauded SolarWinds investors and customers through misstatements and omissions in both the SolarWinds online security statement and the security disclosures in the SolarWinds SEC filings, which concealed SolarWinds' poor cybersecurity practices and its "heightened - and increasing" cybersecurity risks, and overall "painted a starkly different picture" from internal discussions about SolarWinds' cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

John Beardwood and Dave Hornett will review the Complaint, the instant blowback from the CISO community, and key lessons learned from the Complaint. This is the one seminar in 2024 which every CISO, CIO and General Counsel should attend.

Agenda:

12:00 pm - 12:30 pm - Registration and Lunch

12:30 pm - 02:00 pm - Presentation

We hope you can make it.

Location

FASKEN

Bay Adelaide Centre

333 Bay Street, Suite 2400

P.O. Box 20, Toronto, ON, M5H 2T6

