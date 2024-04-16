Lex Mundi, the world's leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in more than 125 countries worldwide, has released a new report: Into the Cyber-Breach – How CLOs Build Organizational Resilience and Lead During Crises.

How CLOs Build Organizational Resilience and Lead During Crises

Lex Mundi, the world's leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in more than 125 countries worldwide, has released a new report: Into the Cyber-Breach - How CLOs Build Organizational Resilience and Lead During Crises.

The complexity of coordinating global responses to cyber-breaches led the experts who worked on the 2017 Lex Mundi Summit to focus on the overarching theme of building organizational resilience and providing leadership during crises. This report analyzes insights and best practices shared by general counsel participants during the tenth annual Lex Mundi Summit in Amsterdam, which highlighted three broad ways that general counsel contribute to organizational resilience and provide leadership:

Strengthening resistance to attack through basic cyber-hygiene

Preparing to respond to the inevitable cyber-crisis

Adapting the legal department to permanent cyber-vulnerability

This report includes contributions from Summit speakers covering the global threat landscape, the evolving web of regulation, the challenges posed by data-privacy regimes and general guidance for communicating in times of cyber-crises.

Download the report (PDF)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.