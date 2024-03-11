In this bulletin:

  1. OSC Releases Digital Engagement Report – Finding Stability Amidst Change
  2. Making Adjustments More than Once Every Four Years: Updating and Maintaining SEDAR+ Profiles
  3. CIRO Leaps Forward with New Proposed Borrowing Rules

In Brief: Keeping Pace in 2024: CIRO's Ransomware Response Playbook CSA Systemic Risk Report: Exploring Rare Occurrences

Important Reminders: Offering Memoranda Compliance – Turning the Page

BLG Resource Corner

Click the link to access a PDF of our full, monthly bulletin summarizing these recent developments. >> AUM Law Bulletin | Extra Day, Extra Insights Edition | February 2024

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.