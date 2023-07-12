Cybersecurity is a significant challenge for organizations of all kinds and sizes, including small organizations with limited resources for a cybersecurity program. Each of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security ("CCCS"), the United States Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency ("CISA"), and the Australian Cyber Security Centre ("ACSC") have issued recent guidance to help small organizations implement foundational cybersecurity measures to begin building cybersecurity resilience.
The cybersecurity challenge
Cybersecurity is important for all Canadian organizations. The CCCS's National Cyber Threat Assessment 2023-2024 warns that cybercrime continues to be the cyber threat activity most likely to affect Canadians, and ransomware is a persistent threat to Canadian organizations.
Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting small and medium organizations, including to obtain data about their customers and as a means of accessing the information technology systems and data of their business partners. In December 2022, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business reported survey results that nearly half of small businesses (45%) experienced a random cyberattack in the previous year, and 27% experienced a targeted attack.
Cyberattacks can cause small organizations to suffer potentially devastating financial losses and liabilities. However, sophisticated cyber risk management programs are beyond the financial and human resources means of most small organizations. For those reasons, government agencies and other organizations have issued cybersecurity guidance designed for small organizations. For example, in 2019 CCCS issued guidance titled Baseline cyber security controls for small and medium organizations to help Canadian organizations maximize the effectiveness of their cybersecurity investments. The recommended baseline controls reflect the view that organizations can mitigate most cyber threats through awareness and best practices and successfully apply the 80/20 rule – achieve 80% of the benefit from 20% of the effort – in the cybersecurity domain.
Recent guidance
CCCS, CISA, and ACSC have each recently issued cybersecurity guidance designed for small organizations.
CCCS
CCCS's Foundational cyber security actions for small organizations recommends basic security measures (with checklists and links to additional resources) that small organizations can take to begin building their cybersecurity resilience. Following is a summary:
- Credentials: Use different complex passwords
and multi-factor authentication ("MFA") for each device
and account
- Updates/patching: Update and patch operating
systems and applications automatically.
- Backups: Create and securely store data
backups.
- Security tools: Install preventative security
tools (e.g., anti-virus software and a virtual private network) on
networks and devices, and use a protective domain name
system.
- Training: Train employees on basic cyber
security practices.
- Incident response readiness: Establish and test an incident response plan.
The guidance recommends small organizations take regular inventories of their information technology assets to identify and prioritize protection for high-value assets. The guidance also recommends small organizations consider outsourcing cybersecurity activities to a service provider, based on CCCS's guidance Choosing the best cyber security solution for your organization.
CISA
CISA's Cyber Guidance for Small Businesses provides guidance (with links to additional information and resources) for building an effective cybersecurity program organized by roles and responsibilities suitable for small businesses. The guidance includes tasks to address the "most common attacks". Following is a summary:
- CEO: The organization's CEO should: (1)
establish a culture of security; (2) select and support a
"Security Program Manager" and receive regular reports
from the manager; (3) review and approve an incident response plan;
(4) participate in regular attack simulation exercises (i.e.,
tabletop exercises); and (5) support the IT leaders.
- Security program manager: The
organization's security program manager should: (1) ensure all
staff are formally trained about key cybersecurity issues and
tasks; (2) write and maintain an incident response plan; (3) host
quarterly tabletop exercises; and (4) ensure all staff use MFA to
access key systems.
- IT lead: The organization's information technology lead should: (1) ensure MFA is mandated using technical controls; (2) enable MFA for all system administrator accounts; (3) patch and update software with priority to known exploited vulnerabilities; (4) perform and test backups and restoration plans; (5) remove administrator privileges from user laptops; and (6) enable disk encryption for laptops.
The guidance emphasizes the importance of using MFA for account access. The guidance also explains the potential security benefits of using secure cloud-based services rather than on-premises services.
ACSC
ACSC's Small Business Cyber Security Guide provides a checklist of basic cybersecurity measures and a detailed guide to help small businesses protect against common cyber security threats. Following is a summary:
- Secure accounts: Use MFA and a password
manager, limit the use of shared accounts, and limit access based
on need-to-know.
- Protect devices/information: Automatically
update devices and software, regularly backup information, use
security software to regularly scan devices, get professional
advice about securing networks, secure websites, factory reset
devices before selling/disposing of them, configure devices to
automatically lock after a brief time of inactivity, understand the
business data and responsibilities to protect it.
- Prepare staff: Educate employees about cybersecurity, create a cybersecurity incident response plan, and register with the ACSC Partnership Program.
The guide also encourages small organizations to implement the first maturity level of The Essential Eight cyber risk mitigation strategies for protecting Microsoft Windows-based internet-connected networks.
Comments
The basic cybersecurity measures recommended by CCCS, CISA, and ACSC are important but might not be sufficient to comply with applicable laws or industry-specific requirements. For example:
- Personal information: Organizations that
handle personal information must comply with obligations under
Canadian privacy/personal information protection laws to safeguard
personal information under their control using security safeguards
appropriate to the sensitivity of the information, including items
(e.g., a privacy and security governance framework) that go beyond
basic cybersecurity measures. See BLG bulletins Regulatory Guidance for Safeguarding Personal
Information and Regulatory Enforcement Action Emphasizes Need for
an Information Security Governance Framework.
- Regulated industries: Organizations in
regulated industries (e.g., the financial services industry) must
be mindful of regulatory requirements and cybersecurity guidance
issued by relevant regulators. See BLG bulletins OSFI's new Guideline B-13 – Managing
technology and cyber risks, OSFI updates Technology and Cyber Security
Incident Reporting Advisory, Investment industry organization provides
additional cybersecurity guidance, Investment Funds Institute of Canada Issues
Cybersecurity Guide, Cybersecurity Guidance from Canadian Securities
Administrators.
- Reporting issuers: Organizations that have issued securities to the public must establish cyber risk identification and assessment processes and internal incident reporting procedures required to comply with continuous disclosure obligations under Canadian securities laws. See BLG bulletins Cyber Risk Management – Regulatory Guidance for Reporting Issuers' Continuous Disclosure of Cybersecurity Risks and Incidents and Cyber risk management guidance for Canadian corporate directors – 2023 Update.
When considering whether and how to implement recommended basic cybersecurity measures, organizations should consider the following:
- Compliance with applicable laws: Many
cybersecurity measures have legal implications, including
compliance with privacy/personal information protection,
labour/employment, and human rights laws. Timely legal advice can
help an organization lawfully implement cybersecurity
controls.
- M&A transactions: Start-ups and other
small organizations planning for a sale or other exit should be
mindful of the increasing importance of privacy and cyber risks in
M&A transactions. See BLG bulletin Managing privacy and cyber risks in M&A
transactions.
- Outsourcing cybersecurity activities:
Outsourcing cybersecurity activities (e.g., to a managed security
services provider) can present legal risks, including compliance
with laws of general application (e.g., privacy/personal
information protection laws) and industry-specific requirements.
Consequently, organizations should consider outsourcing best
practices recommended by government agencies, regulators, privacy
commissioners, and other authoritative sources. See BLG bulletins
Improving cybersecurity with internal
resources and outsourced services and Cyber risk guidance for customers and
providers of managed IT services.
- Incident response preparedness: An effective
response to a cybersecurity incident requires more than an incident
response plan. See BLG bulletins Cybersecurity incident response – Tips
from the trenches and Ransomware attacks – Tips from the
trenches.
- Data minimization: Data minimization is a
fundamental principle of Canadian personal information protection
laws and can help reduce privacy and cyber risks. See BLG bulletin
Less is more – Data minimization and
privacy/cyber risk management.
- Legal privilege: Where appropriate, organizations should take steps to establish and maintain legal privilege over communications and documents relating to their cybersecurity activities, including the preparation and testing of their incident response plans and the training of their incident response team. See BLG bulletins Cyber Risk Management – Legal Privilege Strategy – Part 1, Cyber Risk Management – Legal Privilege Strategy – Part 2, Legal Privilege For Data Security Incident Investigation Reports and Loss of Legal Privilege over Cyberattack Investigation Report.
